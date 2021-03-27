Anti-Racism Protest in DC Chinatown Attracts Over 100 Participants - Photos, Video

Activists have blocked the streets in the Chinatown area of Washington DC amid protests against racism directed at Asian-Americans & Pacific Islanders.
Over 100 people ended up congregating under the Friendship Archway during these protests.
One of the protesters, a DC native who joined the rally as he was walking by, said in an interview with a Sputnik correspondent that different communities have to support each other.
The protest was also joined by two UDC law student groups who “spoke about how racism is a fundamental part of US law and society,” as the correspondent put it.
According to Los Angeles Daily News, numerous "Stop Asian Hate" rallies are also scheduled for March 27 in Los Angeles and Orange counties "in response to rising violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander community."
