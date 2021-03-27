Register
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris‬ smiles after delivering a keynote address to the House Democratic Caucus virtually on camera from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 2, 2021

    Kamala Harris Still Hasn't Scheduled Mexico Border Visit as Donald Trump Considering Trip

    US
    by
    President Biden previously told journalists that he plans to visit the southern US border “at some point” to see what’s happening first-hand amid the migrant crisis.

    Former president of the United States Donald Trump is considering a visit to the Southern border “soon”, while US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tapped by President Joe Biden to lead talks with Mexico and other countries on migrant surge issue, still doesn't have a border visit on her schedule.

    “The vice president is not doing the border,” spokeswoman Symone Sanders said on Friday.

    “You can expect she will be speaking with leaders from the region in the near future,” she said.

    President Biden announced this week that he had asked Harris to lead efforts with “Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming” migration, adding that the vice president is the “most qualified person” for the job.

    Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is mulling visiting the border as he eyes a public political comeback, Trump aide Jason Miller said on Thursday, adding that he first wants to give President Biden room to fail.

    The sun rises as asylum-seeking migrants' families from Honduras and El Salvador walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Video: GOP Senators Encountered 'Cartel Members', 'Traffickers' on US Border Amid Migrant Crisis
    “I think President Trump wanted to let Joe Biden go and fail on his own before he goes and steps in on that,” Miller said on “The Michael Berry Show”.

    “I think there’s a very fine line between calling someone out on policies and then appearing to do something that’s showboating or give Joe Biden an opportunity to point and say, ‘See this isn’t serious, look at President Trump down at the border making a scene out of this,'” Miller added.

    “Not immediately, but I could see the trip at some point in the future,” he said.

    Border Crisis

    After massive caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico in the fall of 2018, Trump had to declare a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a barrier on the border with Mexico to tackle the crisis.

    Mexico later agreed to tighten controls on its northern border following a steady rise in punitive import tariffs. In the final three months of 2019, as reported by US Customs and Border Protection, apprehensions of illegal border crossers from the three Central American nations had slowed to about 10,000 per month, compared with previous monthly rates exceeding 100,000 each month.

    Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., walk towards Mexico at the Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 19, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    US Border Patrol Says Processing Migrant Children as 'Quickly, Efficiently' as Possible
    Since coming into office, Joe Biden reversed several Trump-era immigration policies, such as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires that migrants from Central American countries wait for asylum hearings outside the US. He also stopped the construction of the border wall and suspended the so-called “Asylum Cooperative Agreements” with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

    The number of apprehensions by federal agents at the border topped 100,000 in February. Biden told migrants in an interview with ABC News “don’t come” and cited COVID-19 restrictions.

