Special Counsel John Durham was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to continue the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into the alleged ties of Donald Trump's campaign with Moscow.

Former US President Donald Trump ironically questioned whether John Durham is still there amid the latter's prolonged investigation into claims that the ex-POTUS had ties to Russia.

"Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?" Trump asked on Friday.

The FBI launched an investigation into Trump's alleged ties with Moscow in 2016, after the latter surprised many by winning the presidential election.

Initially, the investigation had been conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller from 2017 to 2019. The final report revealed that Mueller did not find any sufficient evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

CC0 John H. Durham, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut since February 2018

In May 2019, then-US Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham to continue the investigation on whether the collection of intelligence in connection with the Russia investigation was "lawful and appropriate", as Trump previously accused FBI officials of improper conduct.

After Trump left the White House, the new president, Joe Biden, asked Durham, one of 56 US attorneys appointed by Trump, to resign. Durham was allowed to remain Special Counsel, as Biden pledged to not interfere in the investigation.

Trump said any allegations of his ties with Russia were unquestionably a "hoax".

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the claims as baseless and politicised, reiterating that Russia has never interfered with any internal US affairs.