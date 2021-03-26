Register
    'Very Sad to Watch': Trump Decries Media for Asking 'Easy' Questions at Biden Press Conference

    On Thursday, President Joe Biden held his first press conference since taking over the Oval Office, during which he sometimes lost his train of thought, forgetting questions and pausing for periods of time.

    Former President Donald Trump has taken a jab at Joe Biden's Thursday presser, arguing that the president did not field any difficult questions.

    According to Trump, it was a far cry from what he had to deal with when he was in the Oval Office and held press conferences.

    "It was like softballs, like you're throwing softballs — and it's just a different world. Nobody's seen anything like it. It's very sad to watch actually, they're feeding him [Biden] questions, they're easy questions", the ex-POTUS told Fox News.

    He also pointed out that Fox News' Peter Doocy was not called upon by Biden during the presser.

    "I noticed Peter Doocey didn't get to ask a question today. And there can be no difficult questions, and the [White House aides] are ready to rip the microphone away if somebody gets a little testy", Trump said.

    The remarks followed the emergence of photos providing a closer look at what appeared to be Biden's cheat sheets.

    The event saw POTUS focus on an array of hot-button issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, gun laws, and US migration crisis. At one point, Biden was seen mumbling incoherently at the camera, closing his eyes and apparently struggling to form the next sentence.

    The presser came a few days after Trump said he wasn't surprised by the president's small fall on Air Force One's steps last week. 

    Speaking to the US news outlet Newsmax, Trump said he had "expected it, actually", in a reference to an incident last Friday, when Biden stumbled three times and at one point fell to his knees when boarding the presidential plane ahead of his trip to Atlanta.

    U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021
    "When I went down the ramp at West Point, which was like a sheet of ice with no railing, no nothing — great planning — I wanted to go inch by inch because the last thing I want to do is take a tumble like Biden did. Now that tumble was terrible and it wasn't really one, it was three", the former US president added.

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    120 Years a Senator: Lowlights and LOLz of Biden's First Presidential Presser
    Trump has repeatedly hinted that "something is going on" with POTUS, referring to Biden's tendency to mix up words and sentences or have apparent moments of temporary forgetfulness.

    Last year, the then-Democratic presidential hopeful made a series of strange statements during his public appearances. He, in particular, said he was elected to the Senate 180 years ago, and that 200 million people had died from the coronavirus in the US. The country's current COVID-19 death toll stands at 546,822, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    migration, coronavirus, COVID-19, press conference, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
