Register
01:36 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken Wednesday, April 9, 2003, an Iraqi man, bottom right, watches Cpl. Edward Chin of the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines Regiment, cover the face of a statue of Saddam Hussein with an American flag before toppling the statue in downtown in Baghdad, Iraq.

    House Panel Votes to Scrap 2002 Force Authorization Law that Enabled US Invasion of Iraq

    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/32/1079223278_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_860a3d7b14fd6244e7a772e400107e24.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103261082453745-house-panel-votes-to-scrap-2002-force-authorization-law-that-enabled-us-invasion-of-iraq/

    After the US wrongly accused Iraq in 2003 of hiding weapons of mass destruction it planned to use to attack the US and its allies, it launched an invasion and devastating eight-year-long occupation war that killed an estimated 461,000 Iraqis.

    The House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on Thursday to advance a bill that would repeal the 2002 law underpinning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

    The 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq (AUMF), passed in October of that year, made the forthcoming US invasion of Iraq in March 2003 legal under US law. It built on the AUMF that was passed in 2001, in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda that killed 3,000 people. The 2002 law further extended the principle of pre-emptive strike that was at the heart of then-US President George W. Bush’s military doctrine that became the US War on Terror.

    “Iraq is a security partner of the United States. Saddam Hussein is long gone. No current operations depend on 2002 AUMF,” committee chair Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said on Thursday.

    However, while a couple of Republicans sided with their Democratic colleagues in voting for the resolution, some said it was too soon to shred the 2002 AUMF, since a replacement for the 2001 AUMF hasn’t been implemented yet.

    “Real AUMF reform requires Congress and the administration working together on actual text to replace the aging 2001 and 2002 AUMFs to provide authorities needed to keep the American people, and, most importantly, our deployed troops, safe from terrorists,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the leading Republican on the committee.

    “I think we all agree we've abdicated our Article I responsibilities, and we need to look at updating these very old authorized uses of military force,” McCaul said. “But I believe we must do this as part of a comprehensive, updated replacement to provide clear authorities against the terrorists who still plot to kill Americans at home and abroad.”

    However, Meeks has insisted the 2001 law is sufficient to meet US defense needs. “There are continuing threats from Iranian-backed militants,” he said. “There are threats from ISIS [Daesh*] and al Qaeda*. That said, the 2002 AUMF doesn’t help us deal with any of these threats. Our forces would stay under Iraq under the 2001 AUMF, and the president can always defend America and our forces under Article II” of the US Constitution.

    The 2002 law laid out a litany of accusations of then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, including that Iraq had failed to comply with the 1991 ceasefire agreement that ended the Gulf War, that Hussein harbored international terrorists and gave aid to al-Qaeda, and that in 1998, Congress had passed a law making it US policy to remove Hussein from power.

    After US President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes in eastern Syria that ostensibly targeted Iraqi militias responsible for a rocket attack on an Iraqi base where US troops were stationed, several senators separately introduced a resolution that would repeal both the 2002 and 1991 AUMFs against Iraq.

    However, as Intelligencer noted, Biden didn’t reference an AUMF in his justification for the strikes, as previous presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both did when ordering their own airstrikes in Syria and Iraq. Instead, Biden claimed the strike was in self-defense - an argument that even fellow Democrats largely haven’t bought.

    “Congress should hold this administration to the same standard it did prior administrations, and require clear legal justifications for military action, especially inside theaters like Syria, where Congress has not explicitly authorized any American military action,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D- CT) said on February 26.

    The 18th anniversary of the start of the Iraq War was on March 19.

    *Daesh, al-Qaeda - terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    We'll Strike If We Need To: Pentagon Chief Vows to Defend US Troops in Iraq in Wake of Recent Attack
    US Forces in Syria Reportedly Bring in 40-Vehicle Military Convoy From Iraq
    US, Iraq to Renew Strategic Dialogue in April
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, House Foreign Affairs Committee, repeal, Iraq War, Authorized Use of Military Force (AUMF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse