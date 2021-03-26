Register
01:36 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants are seen before crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 22, 2021

    CNN Disputes Biden Claim That 'Vast Majority' of Migrant Families Are Being Sent Back

    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082453573_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6d12e566753c80ff56d55d0dcd1e6fb2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103261082453602-cnn-disputes-biden-claim-that-vast-majority-of-migrant-families-are-being-sent-back/

    Earlier on Thursday, speaking at his first press conference as president, Joe Biden said that the United States is "sending back the vast majority of the families" that are arriving at the American border in search for a better life.

    A CNN reporter, while fact-checking Biden's Thursday presser, asserted that US President Joe Biden's claim that the "vast majority" of migrants attempting to come to the US are being turned away was not true.

    "That was not true in February, which is…the last month for which we have a full month's data", CNN correspondent Daniel Dale said, speaking to anchor Jake Tapper.

    Dale noted that it was true that the Biden administration has sent back the vast majority of single adults, but the February data does not support the same claim about families, since only 41% of migrants who came to the US border as part of a family were turned away.

    Dale outlined that "it's possible things have changed", as there is currently no full data on March numbers.

    ​Earlier on Thursday, Biden delivered his first press conference as president, particularly touching upon the migrant issue. While the number of migrants coming to the US borders in search of a better life has significantly increased after Biden assumed office, many have argued that the situation was a "crisis", pointing at conditions in which migrants live in temporary border facilities.

    During his presser, however, Biden said that the "vast majority" of families are not allowed to enter the United States.

    "That's what happening, they're not getting across the border," Biden said. 

    As soon as he was sworn in office, the Democratic president moved to abolish his predecessor's strict border policies and halted the building of a Texas border wall. According to many, Biden's moves resulted in potential immigrants believing that US border policies had been relaxed.

    "I guess I should be flattered that people are coming. Because I'm the nice guy, that's the reason why it's happening", Biden said when asked about the migrant surge. "They know that I'm a decent man or however it's phrased. That's why they're coming because Biden's a good guy. Truth of the matter is, nothing has changed."

    Biden acknowledged that conditions in the temporary border facilities are "totally unacceptable" and pledged that they are "gonna get a whole hell of a lot better real quick, or we're gonna hear of some people leaving."

    Related:

    ‘Worst Possible Choice’: Arizona Governor Slams Biden’s Move to Pick Harris to Tackle Border Crisis
    COVID, Border Crisis & Guns Laws: Key Takeaways From Joe Biden's First Presidential Press Conference
    What's So Funny? Shock and Embarrassment After Kamala Harris 'Laughed Off' Border Crisis Question
    Tags:
    border, migrants, CNN, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse