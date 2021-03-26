Register
26 March 2021
    Kentucky Man Arrested Outside Hospital After Showing Up With Body Armor, Firearms

    Much of the US has remained on high alert after two back-to-back mass shootings unfolded in Georgia and in Colorado over the last few days, claiming the lives of 18 individuals, including a police officer. The shooting in Colorado marked the seventh US mass shooting in 2021.

    Law enforcement authorities in Lexington, Kentucky, arrested a local resident outside of an area hospital on Thursday after officials were informed that he was potentially armed and dangerous.

    Officials with the University of Kentucky Police were initially tipped off to the suspect by local police in the nearby city of Versailles. At the time, Versailles officials relayed that they had been informed that a man believed to be armed and dangerous would be visiting a family member at the university’s Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

    A Thursday release issued by the university police force indicates that the suspect was later identified as 44-year-old Versailles resident Bryan Carroll, and that they had managed to track him down at the medical facility by tapping the hospital’s surveillance system.

    Officials were able to apprehend Carroll “without incident as he was leaving the hospital,” according to the release. 
    However, upon searching Carroll, authorities found body armor, firearms and what was believed to be two explosive devices. The suspected explosives were found inside Carroll’s vehicle. It’s presently unclear why Carroll had the supplies in his possession, as officials have not released details on the matter.

    Authorities underscored in their statement that “at no time was anyone in danger.”

    Aside from the university police, the Thursday incident prompted the involvement of the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Lexington Police and the Lexington Fire Department. 

    Local station WKYT reported that as a result of the incident, Carroll is facing 14 charges, including four counts of use of weapon of mass destruction and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, among other offenses. The outlet also noted that Carroll was previously arrested for assault, kidnapping, drugs and traffic violations.

    Carroll is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Investigations into the offense are ongoing.

    The Lexington arrest came as congressional lawmakers have been called on to implement stricter gun control measures in the wake of the two recent shootings. Reports previously surfaced that the Biden White House was weighing the use of executive orders to impose some form of controls.

