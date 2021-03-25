Joe Biden Triggers Torrent of Sarcasm After Saying 'Dogs May Help Cure Cancer'

The treatment of cancer is a personal issue for the Democrat as in 2015 he lost his eldest son Beau, who died from a brain tumor. Earlier this month Biden voiced hope that bipartisan work would help make “significant strides in advancing cancer research” in the United States.

US President Joe Biden has triggered a torrent of sarcastic remarks on social media after he made a quip during his visit to a cancer hospital in the state of Ohio. The 78-year-old was shown medical equipment that could become a game changer in the treatment of cancer. Addressing reporters Biden said the following:

"By the way: Dogs may help cure cancer. It's not a joke."

BREAKING: BIDEN SAYS DOGS WILL CURE CANCER because they can smell it.



“By the way, dogs may help cure cancer. Not a joke.”



*oh word? 😂 pic.twitter.com/FTXWzMZ63q — Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) March 23, 2021

​His statement raised eyebrows with netizens mocking the Democrat.

Wow, this guy a genius!!! — almond algodon (@elsapoverde72) March 24, 2021

​Many users wondered how exactly a man’s best friend can cure cancer.

How? Do I eat one? Rub one on my skin? Shove one in a blender and Inject it Into my vein? — Tits Mcgee (@TitsMcgee01) March 24, 2021

​Others noted that canines are used to detect and not cure the disease.

Detect, grandpa.

Not cure.

We've yet to train dogs to do advanced chemistry. — I-remember-when-freedom-was-a-thing- John (@johnabbottnet) March 23, 2021

We know that Joe, it's not new. But sniffing it out isn't curing it. They can only smell it. You're good at sniffing things. — Confuzzled (@FookYuBeesh) March 24, 2021

Many people rushed to defend the president and said his predecessor made worse statements.

Didn’t the other guy suggest human usage of bleach to kill COVID-19? — Greg B (@Gbosco53Greg) March 23, 2021

​One user contended that the Democrat was right.

Dogs make people happy. Happy people rarely get cancer said Prevention mag founder Rodale. — Davis Barfield (@totalake) March 23, 2021

​Dogs' sense of smell, which scientists estimate can be up to 100,000 times more sensitive than humans’, has indeed been used in medicine with canines being trained to detect traces of cancer on the human body and waste, as well as other diseases.

Incidentally, one of the president’s dogs has not been behaving itself lately. The German shepherd called Major had to receive training in Delaware after he reportedly bit a US Secret Service agent. Major, who was adopted from an animal shelter, became the White House’s first rescue dog.