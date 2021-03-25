Judge Rules Out Bail for Colorado Supermarket Shooting Suspect

Colorado Judge Thomas Mulvahill has refused bail for Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa, the suspected Boulder supermarket shooter, after granting the defence team's request for their client's mental stability to be examined.
Alissa, who made his first court appearance today, said he understood his rights and the bail refusal order.
The requested full checkup would postpone his preliminary court hearing by several months. Although Alissa is entitled to a preliminary hearing within 35 days, he relinquished that right to earn more time for the medical assessment.
"We cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa's mental illness", his attorney Kathryn Herold insisted.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
