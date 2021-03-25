Register
14:59 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Linda, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021

    Pentagon Okays Health & Human Services Request to House Migrant Children at Two Texas Military Bases

    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082448035_0:293:3070:2019_1200x675_80_0_0_a20471b054f4d1a18bbc8834fd73fc6c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103251082448925-pentagon-okays-health--human-services-request-to-house-migrant-children-at-two-texas-military-bases/

    The US has seen an influx of unaccompanied migrant children on the country’s southern border since October 2020, with about 8,800 of them currently in federal care facilities, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

    The Pentagon has given the green light to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) request to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at two Texas military bases.

    "The Pentagon will provide the HHS officials access to these locations immediately to begin initial actions to prepare for receiving unaccompanied migrant children as soon as preparations are complete", Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Kirby added that HHS would maintain "custody and responsibility for the well-being and support for these children at all times on the installation".

    Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday Sept. 9, 2014
    © AP Photo / Juan Carlos Llorca
    Cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, Tuesday Sept. 9, 2014

    The statement comes after HHS reportedly asked the Department of Defence to accommodate up to 5,000 children at Fort Bliss and 300 more at Lackland Air Force Base in the southern city of San Antonio, Texas.

    US Border Patrol Processing Migrant Children as ‘Quickly as Possible’

    The developments followed US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stating on Tuesday that it is continuing to transfer unaccompanied minors to HHS "as quickly and efficiently as possible after they [the children] are apprehended on the country's southwest border".

    CBP earlier released photos and videos of migrant children being processed at two facilities in the Texas border cities of Donna and El Paso. The kids were seen kept in separate plastic pods inside the facilities that look similar to the steel cages used under the Trump and Obama administrations.

    The former US president was often criticised for his administration's immigration policies separating children from their families when they were apprehended by the Border Patrol and sent to migrant facilities to be kept alone.

    Honduran migrant woman Blanca Urrutia, who seeks asylum in the United States in seen with their children at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. Picture taken February 19, 2021.
    © REUTERS / DANIEL BECERRIL
    Honduran migrant woman Blanca Urrutia, who seeks asylum in the United States in seen with their children at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. Picture taken February 19, 2021.

    Trump, however, repeatedly pointed out that many of the detention centres were built under ex-President Barack Obama. The Trump administration eventually moved to shut down some of the child detention facilities, including one in Homestead, Florida over backlash about its "prison-like conditions".

    As for the CBP footage, it was released amid reports that the law enforcement agency detained more than 11,000 unaccompanied migrant children between 28 February and 20 March, which effectively eclipses the number of minors apprehended in the full month of February.

    Data from the CBP showed that at least 9,457 unaccompanied migrant kids were detained on the southern border in February, a substantial increase from the 5,858 minorrs apprehended in January.

    US on Track to Encounter More Migrants on Southern Border Than in Past 20 Years

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for his part, warned that "the situation at the southwest border is difficult" and that the Border Patrol is "on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years".

    Asylum seeking migrants from Central America await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Border Crisis: Who Wants to Flood the US With Migrants and Why?
    This was preceded by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blaming the continuing crisis of children crossing the US-Mexican border on the "broken system" inherited from former US President Donald Trump.

    Republicans, in turn, put the blame for the ongoing situation on President Joe Biden, citing his reversal of many of Trump's immigration policies, including the "Remain in Mexico" requirement, which decreed that Central American asylum seekers must stay south of the US border as their claims are assessed by US courts.

    Related:

    Biden Administration to Explore Paths for Reunited Migrant Families to Stay in US
    Biden Says No Crisis at Southern Border, US ‘Will Be Able to Handle’ Influx of Migrants
    US Has 8,800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children in Federal Care Facilities - Health Agency
    Tags:
    border, immigrant children, military bases, John Kirby, Pentagon, Texas, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse