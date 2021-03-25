Register
04:11 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People walk by NRA convention signage in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Thursday, May 3, 2018. The convention is scheduled to go through Sunday.

    NRA Seeks Ways to 'Rectify' Appeals Court Ruling on No Right to Publicly Carry Arms

    © AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081783695_0:218:3093:1957_1200x675_80_0_0_f494fb8b2aaef029628b8009695e1e12.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103251082443565-nra-seeks-ways-to-rectify-appeals-court-ruling-on-no-right-to-openly-carry-arms/

    The Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States reads that "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed", sparking heated debate between gun advocates and supporters of extended gun control. Yet another round of gun control debate was sparked after a recent shooting in Colorado saw 10 killed.

    The National Rifle Association (NRA) responded on Wednesday to a ruling by the US Court of Appeals that said that there is no right to carry arms in public, either openly or concealed, stated within the Second Amendment.

    The decision, made by the 9th US circuit court of appeals, is expected to affect right-to-carry laws in Hawaii, Washington, California, Arizona, Oregon, Arkansas and Montana.

    Even though the NRA was not involved in the litigation, it said in a Wednesday tweet that it is "exploring all options to rectify" the court ruling.

    ​The Court of Appeals rolled out its decision after George Young sued the state of Hawaii twice in 2011 over the denial of his bid to carry a gun outside of his home, arguing that the state law only allowed security guards to openly carry firearms, which, he claimed, was a violation of the Second Amendment that says that "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed".

    "The en banc court held that the Second Amendment does not guarantee an unfettered, general right to openly carry arms in public for individual self-defense. Accordingly, Hawaii’s firearms-carry scheme is lawful", the court ruling said, referring to the state laws that only allow carrying a gun in case one is licensed to do so.

    The decision was made with 7 votes for and 4 against, with one of the judges, Diarmuid O'Scannlain, calling the ruling "extreme" and "unprecedented". He said that the majority of the court decided that "the Second Amendment does not mean what it says", dissenting from the court's belief that "while the Second Amendment may guarantee the right to keep a firearm for self-defense within one's home, it provides no right whatsoever to bear [...] that same firearm for self-defense in any other place."

    "While our sister circuits have grappled with - and disagreed over - the question of whether public firearms carry falls within the inner "core" of the Second Amendment, we now become the first and only court of appeals to hold that public carry falls entirely outside the scope of the Amendment's protections", the judge continued. "I respectfully dissent."

    The ruling came shortly after yet another deadly mass shooting that occurred in Boulder, Colorado, and saw 10 shot and killed, sparking a new round of debate over stricter gun control in the United States.

    US President Joe Biden said that assault weapons and high-capacity magazines could be banned in the US in wake of the Boulder shooting, while his vice president, Kamala Harris, echoed the remarks and called on Congress to "pass legislation" to restrict firearms and "close loopholes in our background check system."

    Related:

    Biden Calls For Reforms on Gun Control, Marking Parkland Shooting Anniversary
    Senator Kennedy Suggests 'More Idiot Control' Instead of Gun Regulation Following Colorado Shooting
    Netizens Weigh in on 'Circle Back Psaki' After Her Anti-NRA Twitter Spat
    Tags:
    firearms, gun control, National Rifle Association (NRA), US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse