Register
01:08 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cannabis plant

    New York Authorities Achieved Agreement to Legalize Marijuana, Reports Say

    © CC BY 2.0 / Cannabis Urlaub
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082442380_0:278:1501:1121_1200x675_80_0_0_03b628978bde040f94a6d180ade69296.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103251082442313-new-york-authorities-achieved-agreement-to-legalize-marijuana-reports-say/

    Recreational marijuana was decriminalized in New York state in 2019, replacing criminal charges with fines. The state's governor, Andrew Cuomo, has for three years sought to achieve the full legalization of cannabis as it is known to bring significant financial benefits to state coffers.

    New York state officials struck a deal over the legalization of marijuana, after Governor Andrew Cuomo called the drug crucial for the social and economic welfare of the state, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. To date, 16 US states have successfully legalised the drug.

    A new law expected to be presented as part of a state budget bill will allow adults over 21 to legally purchase and store up to three ounces of the plant for personal use, while licensed sales will reportedly begin in 2022.

    Home cultivation will reportedly be permitted of up to a dozen plants per household. According to the newspaper, the agreement imposes a 9-percent excise tax on the plant and it's related products with the possibility of 4 percent supplement for cities, towns and villages, if they agree to allow local cannabis retail operations.

    Legalization will inquire the creation of a state regulative body, the Office of Cannabis Management, to license producers and control trade. The regulator would reportedly be run by a five-member board, consisting of three gubernatorial appointees and two others, one selected by the state Senate and one by the Assembly.

    New York authorities have yet to definitively show income distribution from marijuana legalization that is expected to support schools, social-equity and healthcare facilities.

    Cannabis plant
    © Flickr / Sean Douglas
    Cannabis Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Replication in Human Lungs, Study Suggests
    In January, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that state authorities would legalize marijuana for medical use only, to partially compensate losses suffered by the state's economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

    The initiative was introduced earlier and was blocked by lawmakers over the past two years, but the legislation will now be approved as marijuana legalization would bring at least $300 million in additional tax revenue annually to the state’s budget.

    In 2019, state authorities decriminalized the use of marijuana, making possession of small amounts of cannabis no longer a criminal offense. The law, approved by Cuomo, included a $50 fine for marijuana possession up to one ounce (28.3 grams) and a $200 fine for bigger possession.

    Related:

    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Signs Law Legalizing Marijuana Use
    Hypocrisy? Kamala Harris Pushed For Marijuana Legalisation, But WH is Sacking Staffers Over Weed
    Blunt Decision: White House Admits to Firing Employees With Past Marijuana Use
    Tags:
    drug laws, Mario Cuomo, Recreational Marijuana, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse