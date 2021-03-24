Alaska Joins Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Oil, Gas Lease Moratorium

"Today, the state of Alaska joined a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the Biden administration’s unlawful moratorium placed on the federal oil and gas leasing program," Dunleavy said on Wednesday. "The President, however, has made no secret that his administration’s agenda is to halt all new oil and gas leasing on federal onshore and offshore lands."
Dunleavy said in the release that he considers the Biden administrations’ moratorium "an attack on federal and gas leasing."
In addition, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said the moratorium has delayed a long-planned federal oil and gas lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. Both Dunleavy and Taylor underscored the importance of oil and gas industry in Alaska’s current economy.
The states of Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia, most of which are net producers of fossil-fuel generated energy, filed the lawsuit.
