Register
20:32 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden grabs onto the railing after he stumbled while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Atlanta, Georgia to promote the $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package known as the American Rescue Plan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., 19 March 2021.

    Back on Feet? Biden Aces Stairs During Long Trip to Ohio and Back After Air Force One Fiasco

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082394842_0:112:3072:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_68ceda3505da23e1d797c1211b5447cc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103241082440815-back-on-feet-biden-aces-stairs-during-long-trip-to-ohio-and-back-after-air-force-one-fiasco/

    The recent presidential hat-trick of falls on the Air Force One stairs sparked concerns over the health of the president, which were quickly dismissed by White House representatives. They blamed Biden's falls on "tricky" stairs and strong winds. Could his trip to Ohio be confirmation of his fine health?

    US President Joe Biden has seemingly recovered from the falling fit he appeared to be suffering from in an incident on 19 March, as he mounted and get off various aircraft during his recent trip to Ohio with ease. The latter was closely monitored by the press, partially because of interest in the president's ability to cope with stairs.

    His voyage to the Buckeye State started in Camp David where he mastered the five-step staircase to his Marine One helicopter without any accidents. The helicopter took president to Air Force One and this time neither the wind, nor the "tricky stairs" could detract from Biden's trip.

    Upon his arrival, Biden descended from the plane just as vigorously and deftly as he had managed to enter it and got on with his lengthy tour in Ohio. He was back in Washington in the wee hours, but the late arrival did not seem to affect his stamina as he quickly marched across the White House lawn from his helicopter, practically without stops.

    Air Force One's 'Tricky Stairs' Blunder

    Biden's vigorous tour to Ohio comes in the wake of concerns for his health sparked by the president's ill-starred attempt to get up the Air Force One stairs on 19 March – Biden tripped three times, practically in a row, eventually falling on one knee. The White House representatives were quick to dispel the concerns insisting that the president did not require medical attention in relation to the incident.

    White House representatives blamed windy weather and "tricky stairs" for the blunder, whereas the critics of the president suggested that his great age or even alleged issues concerning his mental capacity, which remain unconfirmed, could be to blame.

    US President Joe Biden grabs onto the railing after he stumbled while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Atlanta, Georgia to promote the $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package known as the American Rescue Plan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, March 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Ups & Downs: US Presidents and Their Airstairs Fiascos

    The Democrat president, however, is not the only president to have had issues with Air Force One stairs: at least two of his predecessors, Presidents Barack Obama and Gerald Ford also came a cropper thanks to treacherous stairs. Obama slightly tripped and had to restore his balance as he descended lightly from Air Force One in March 2015. Ford, in turn, had to ride down the last several steps of the stairs upon his arrival in Austria in June 1975 because rain had made the staircase slippery.

    Related:

    Trump Says He 'Expected' Biden's 'Terrible Tumble' on Air Force One Stairs
    Trump Says ‘I Didn’t Lose to Him’ Laughing at How Biden Stumbled Down Air Force One Stairs
    From ‘President Harris’ to Tripping Up the Stairs, How Press is Blind to Joe Biden ‘Senior Episodes’
    White House: Biden 'Just Fine' After Falling on Air Force One Stairs, No Medical Attention Required
    Jen Psaki Points Finger at Air Force Stairs After Biden Stumble
    Tags:
    Ohio, Health, Air Force One, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse