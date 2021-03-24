Register
24 March 2021
    US President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting in Colorado from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, 23 March 2021.

    Biden Ready to Become Two-Term US President, Report Says

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    by
    4010
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082439181_0:260:3177:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_31059482d313faf5fb4b3d517a57edd1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103241082439423-biden-ready-to-become-two-term-us-president-report-says/

    In January, Democrat Senator Chris Coons asserted that Joe Biden is planning to run for presidency again amid a “pivot point” in American history.

    The Hill news outlet has cited President Joe Biden’s unnamed close associates as saying that the POTUS is now poised and ready to run for re-election in 2024.

    Ahead of the 2020 presidential vote, Biden campaigned on being a “transition” president during a crunch time in US history, vowing to return the country to normal after Donald Trump’s rule.

    “I don’t think there’s any reason to say that [Biden] won’t [run again],” one long-time adviser to the president asserted, referring to Biden's possible bid in 2024.

    Another ally recalled that the US president hadn’t told associates that he wouldn’t be running again, adding, ”so we all assume that he is, contrary to this sentiment that he’ll be a one-term president”.

    US President Joe Biden grabs onto the railing after he stumbled while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Atlanta, Georgia to promote the $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package known as the American Rescue Plan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, March 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US President Joe Biden grabs onto the railing after he stumbled while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Atlanta, Georgia to promote the $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package known as the American Rescue Plan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, March 19, 2021

    Other associates, however, insisted that discussing the issue is irrelevant given that Biden “hasn’t even fully staffed the White House yet”.

    “There’s a lot to do before he even reaches the point where he has to make a final decision,” they noted.

    The claims came after Democrat Senator Chris Coons told Politico in January that Biden plans to run for presidency again, and that the president “knows that we are at the middle of an absolute turning point, a pivot point in American history, and he’s up for the challenge”.

    Coons' remarks were preceded by a statement from Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister, arguing in an interview with “Axios on HBO” in November 2020 that her brother “absolutely” would run for a second term.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2021
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    'They're a Little Tricky Sometimes': Jen Psaki Points Finger at Air Force Stairs After Biden Stumble
    As far as Biden's allies’ latest remarks are concerned, they followed the POTUS stumbling three times while climbing the stairs of Air Force One before his presidential trip to Atlanta last week.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki was quick to blame the plane’s "tricky" stairs, and former US President Donald Trump said that he "expected [the incident], actually", in an apparent nod to Biden's physical condition.

    Trump also hinted that Biden's mental state prevents him from being in the know about what papers he is signing, partly drawing parallels between Biden and the 79-year-old Democrat Senator, Bernie Sanders.

