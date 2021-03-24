Register
11:57 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UFO

    US Gov't Has Proof of UFOs Breaking Sound Barrier Without Sonic Boom, Ex-Intel Chief Says

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079970195_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_70b2aa34eee9b6fbac3eab640d99af03.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103241082437451-us-govt-has-proof-of-ufos-breaking-sound-barrier-without-sonic-boom-ex-intel-chief-says/

    In January, an entire batch of CIA records was famously declassified and posted on the website "Black Vault" that offers netizens an opportunity to download the highly sensitive data on sightings of unidentified objects and their technical parameters.

    Former Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, John Ratcliffe, has claimed there is solid evidence that certain extraterrestrial craft can break the sound barrier without causing a sonic boom and perform extraordinary manoeuvres at breakneck speeds - something impossible to achieve if equipped with human technology.

    "There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified", Ratcliffe shared with Fox News, referencing earlier revealed sightings by Navy pilots:

    "And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain".

    Ratcliffe stressed to Fox host Maria Bartiromo that the sightings, akin to the aforementioned ones, had been registered all around the globe, with alien hunters currently looking forward to the White House meeting its earlier set deadline and issuing an updated report on the out-of-this-world matter and number of sightings to date.

    'UFO' Seen in NASA photo
    © Blogger photo / YouTube/@ET Data Base
    'UFO' Seen in NASA photo

    Findings of Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme Still Ahead

    Last December, Trump put his signature on a $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill requiring government agencies to publish a report in the next six months.

    Sen. Marco Rubio, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, tasked the government with including a "detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data" in restricted US airspace. The latter is encompassed in a highly sensitive government project titled the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme (AATIP).

    Ratcliffe said he had hoped to publish the findings before he left office on 20 January, but the preparatory work took quite a lot of time, he said.

    "We weren't able to get it down into an unclassified format quickly enough", he remarked.

    'Black Vault' Venture

    In January, a "treasure trove" of UFO-related documents from the CIA was declassified and saw the light of day thanks to the efforts of journalist John Greenwald Jr and his team.

    The campaign to make the documents public dates back to the 1980s and was led by Greenwald, who is currently running the website "Black Vault", where the declassified dossiers can be downloaded by anyone wishing to.

    "Around 20 years ago, I had fought for years to get additional UFO records released from the CIA", Greenewald told Motherboard, detailing his painstaking effort:

    Gabriel Zeifman, courtesy of The Drive
    Closeup of Papoose Lake, a location inside the Nellis Air Force Base complex in Nevada rumored to house a UFO hangar

    "It was like pulling teeth! I went around and around with them to try and do so, finally achieving it. I received a large box, of a couple thousand pages, and I had to scan them in one page at a time".

    Greenwald referred to the landmark documents as the result of 10,000 Freedom of Information requests, asserting that the government agency made it a huge challenge for those interested to get access to the findings.

    "The CIA has made it INCREDIBLY difficult to use their records in a reasonable manner", Greenwald told the site.

    "They offer a format that is very outdated (multi page .tif) and offer text file outputs, largely unusable, that I think they intend to have people use as a 'search' tool".

    "In my opinion, this outdated format makes it very difficult for people to see the documents, and use them, for any research purpose", the journalist lamented.

    Related:

    'Reach Out to FBI': American Airlines Tight-Lipped About Possible UFO Sighting by One of Its Planes
    Gov't Will Have to Share UFO Info as People 'Intrigued' by 'Little Green Men', Ex-Senator Says
    ‘UFO Alert’ as Pentagon Reportedly Ready to Unveil Report on ‘Difficult to Explain’ Sightings
    Tags:
    alien, Pentagon, sighting, UFO sighting, CIA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse