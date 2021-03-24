Register
11:57 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Law enforcement officers sweep the area outside of a King Soopers grocery store, which was the site of a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 22, 2021

    'There Was a Dark Side in Him': What is Known About the Boulder, Colorado Shooter

    © REUTERS / KEVIN MOHATT
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082435359_0:257:3072:1985_1200x675_80_0_0_1d81a647c356e3990e0f29a56f95479b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103241082437286-there-was-a-dark-side-in-him-what-is-known-about-the-boulder-colorado-shooter/

    Police are still investigating the motives of the gunman accused of killing at least ten people in a Boulder, Colorado grocery on Monday.

    The suspect in the Colorado mass shooting has been identified as Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old resident of Arvada, a municipality south of the city of Boulder where Monday's tragedy took place.

    Police so far have mainly remained tight-lipped about Alissa, who was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder before being transported to Boulder County Jail.

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / BOULDER POLICE
    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021

    Here's what's known so far about the suspect who had "lived most of his life in the United States", according to County District Attorney Michael Dougherty's office.

    Media reports claimed Alissa, whose family allegedly emigrated from Syria in 2002, bought a gun six days ahead of his attack on the Boulder grocery store King Soopers that left ten people, including a police officer, dead.

    One of Alissa's relatives reportedly recalled seeing him "playing with a gun she thought looked like a 'machine gun' about two days" before the assault.

    Fox News cited an affidavit as saying that police first received a call around 2:40 p.m. local time on Monday related to an active shooter at the King Soopers supermarket.

    According to the affidavit, one caller dubbed the gunman "a white male, middle-aged with dark hair, a beard, a black vest, and a short-sleeved shirt", while another argued that the shooter was "wearing an armoured vest and was about 5'8" tall, with a chubby build".

    Witnesses, for their part, described the suspect as having a black AR-15-style gun and wearing blue jeans.

    Fox News also referred to Alissa's alleged Facebook page that contained messages slamming former President Donald Trump's response to migration-related issues and calling the ex-POTUS "such a d***". The suspect also ostensibly shared wrestling photos and bemoaned his failing to have a girlfriend.

    Classmates Describe Alissa as Paranoid

    Alissa's former classmate, Dayton Marvel, told The Denver Post the 21-year-old once made threats against people during a wrestling bout.

    "His senior year, during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody. Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it", Marvel said.

    He described Alissa as "a pretty cool kid until something made him mad, and then whatever made him mad, he went over the edge - way too far".

    Morgan Beltzer, 14, of Broomfield, leaves flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / ALYSON MCCLARAN
    Morgan Beltzer, 14, of Broomfield, leaves flowers at the site of a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021

    Angel Hernandez, another former classmate and wrestling teammate of Alissa, hinted in an interview with The Denver Post that the suspect was sort of paranoid.

    "He was always talking about [how] people were looking at him and there was no one ever where he was pointing people out. […] The sad thing about it is that if you really were to get to know him, he was a good guy […]. But you could tell there was a dark side in him. If he did get ticked off about something, within a split second, it was like if something takes over, like a demon. He'd just unleash all his anger", Hernandez claimed.

    He was echoed by the suspect's brother, Ali al-Aliwi Alissa, who told CNN the 21-year-old may have been suffering from a mental illness, and the fact that bullies made fun of his name in high school could have added to him becoming "anti-social".

    "We kept a close eye on him when he was in high school. He would say, 'Someone is chasing me, someone is investigating me'. And we're like, 'Come on man. There's nothing.' […] He was just closing into himself", the 34-year-old brother said, adding he never thought Alissa "would kill" and that he "still can't believe it".

    In 2018, the suspect was sentenced to one year probation and 48 hours of community service after he was found guilty of third-degree assault over an incident that occurred in November 2017, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's database.

    U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th insurrection, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. March 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Senator Kennedy Suggests 'More Idiot Control' Instead of Gun Regulation Following Colorado Shooting
    At the time, Alissa was accused of attacking a classmate at Arvada West High School, with a police officer reporting that the then-18-year-old "got up in [a] classroom, walked over to [the] victim and 'cold-cocked' him in the head".

    Police, meanwhile, have said that a probe into the Boulder shooting will take no less than five days to complete as investigators have yet to understand the motive that prompted Alissa to stage the bloodbath.

    Tags:
    motive, police, suspect, mass shooting, Colorado, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse