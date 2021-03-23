US Police Department Investigates 'Concerning Materials' in Virginia as Suspect Taken Into Custody

A street in Ballston, Virginia, has been blocked off by local police while the city's bomb squad investigates "concerning materials" found in a home, Arlington Now reported.
Police discovered the materials while conducting a search warrant on N. Stuart Street between 11th Street N. and Washington Blvd. The search warrant was executed after a suspect made violent threats against an unidentified individual, Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage confirmed to the outlet.
The suspect is in custody and homes surrounding the residency being searched have also been evacuated. The street is expected to be blocked off for an extended period of time.
The Arlington County Fire Department bomb squad truck arrived to provide assistance at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Arlington County police and firefighters as well as federal law enforcement also arrived at the scene.
