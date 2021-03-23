Chauvin Trial: Diverse Jury Selected, Opening Statements Scheduled for March 29

Former Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Officer Derek Chauvin stands accused of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in relation to the death of George Floyd. Last week, Chauvin's lawyer attempted to get the trial moved to a new city, citing concerns related to the city's recent $27 million settlement to Floyd's family.

Despite a series of juror dismissals in recent weeks, a full jury - and two alternates - were officially selected Tuesday for Chauvin's trial for his alleged role in the May 2020 death of Floyd.

There are presently 15 jurors, but two of them have been designated as alternates. Another individual is expected to be excused by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill if the 12 jurors and two alternates are able to remain following opening statements on Monday, March 29.

Citing the court, the Associated Press reported that, of the 14 seated jurors, whose ages range from 20s to 60s, eight are white, four are Black and two are multiracial.

Additionally, nine of the jurors are women, and five are men.

The outlet noted that Cahill will keep the selection pool open until Monday, in case additional jurors need to be selected.

Final seating of the jury comes less than two weeks after the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, agreed to pay the family of George Floyd $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit originally filed in July 2020.

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher highlighted last week that the state is not involved in matters related to the settlement. At the same time, Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson argued there was "suspicious timing" behind the settlement, and the award "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool."

© REUTERS / Nicholas Pfosi A National Guard soldier is seen outside the Hennepin County Government Center as jury selection continues in the trial of former police Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 22, 2021.

After detaining Floyd for allegedly making a purchase with a counterfeit $20 bill on May 25, 2020, Chauvin was captured on video holding his knee on the 46-year-old man's neck for approximately nine minutes.

Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane were seen holding Floyd's legs down at certain points during footage from the scene. The two former rookie cops are slated to have separate trials for their alleged roles in the death of Floyd.

Another ex-officer, Tou Thao, has also been charged for his alleged role in the incident. During an extended interview with federal authorities, Tou admitted he could have been more "observant," but also argued that he was expecting his colleagues to "do their job," as he was managing crowd control at the time.

The two rookie officers have said they were following orders from Chauvin, who was a 19-year MPD veteran at the time.

"What is my client supposed to do other than follow what the training officer said?" Lane's lawyer asked the court in June 2020.

According to a final autopsy report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Floyd died from "cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

The autopsy document also listed recent methamphetamine use and the presence of the opioid pain reliever fentanyl in Floyd's system under "other significant conditions." However, the drugs were not deemed to be the ultimate "cause of death."