Insurrection! Democrat House Leader Pelosi Seeks to Overturn Election

US House Republicans have condemned Democrat majority leader Nancy Pelosi's attempt to overturn a result from last November's election.
A total of 124 GOP congressmen and women, led by Iowa's Ashley Hinson, signed a letter to Pelosi opposing her attempt to overturn fellow-Iowan Mariannette Miller-Meeks's six-vote win over Democrat Rita Hart in last November's election.
“Iowans made their choice known at the ballot box and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks was elected fairly; the votes have been counted, recounted, and certified in a bipartisan manner,” they wrote.
Democrats are now appealing to the Committee on House Administration in a bid to have the result overturned.
“The Hart Campaign did not even attempt to seek the legal remedy in the judicial system, as required under Iowa law," the letter charges. "This failure to follow through with the statutorily provided process to have any claims evaluated before an independent panel of judges underscores that the Hart Campaign does not have a case to make.”
House Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy accused Pelosi and Hart of trying to "steal the seat".
Pelosi led the charge to have former president Donald Trump impeached — after he had left office — for allegedly inciting "insurrection" through the January 6 occupation of the Capitol Building by claiming widespread ballot fraud in the November 3 presidential election.
