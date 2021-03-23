'We Can Ban Assault Weapons, High Capacity Magazines': Biden Delivers Remarks on Boulder Shooting

US President Joe Biden has suggested that assault weapons and high-capacity magazines could be banned in the wake of the Boulder shooting.
Delivering remarks before his departure to Ohio on Tuesday, the president called for action on gun control measures, which he believes should not be a partisan issue.
The White House earlier said in a statement that Biden had been receiving regular updates on the situation and has directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half mast.
Ten people - including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene - were killed in Monday's shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, local police said. The shooter was identified as a 21-year-old Ahmad al-Aliwi Alissa.
