AstraZeneca May Have Included 'Outdated' Information in Trials, US Health Agency Says

The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data".
"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible", an official release said.
Despite the ongoing probes into the fatal blood clot cases, the WHO and the European Medicines Agency stated they recommend to use the vaccine, noting that the benefits of the drug outweigh its risks.
At the same time, according to the British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by the vaccine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)