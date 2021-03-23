Register
04:38 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Students leave Columbine High School late Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. Following a lockdown at Columbine High School and other Denver area schools, authorities say they are looking for a woman suspected of making threats.

    Mass Shootings Colorado Has Seen in Recent Years

    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107420/29/1074202950_0:176:5103:3046_1200x675_80_0_0_363429262e2142402797ab034d33f2ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103231082423310-mass-shootings-state-of-colorado-has-seen-in-recent-years/

    Monday's Boulder shooting has been dubbed "a tragedy and a nightmare", as it marks one of the deadliest gun attacks in the state of Colorado, claiming the lives of ten people, including a police officer.

    The Centennial State has seen its share of fatal mass shootings in the US in recent years, including those that rocked national and global media headlines, after multiple people, including school children and teachers, were shot and killed.

    Here is a list of the six shootings with the highest number of deaths that Colorado has seen in recent years.

    STEM School Highlands Ranch Shooting, 7 May 2019

    The 7 May 2019 shooting killed one student, who tackled one of the gunmen, while 8 others were injured. Two shooters were captured and stood trial for the murders.

    Thornton Shooting, 1 November 2017

    Taking place on 1 November 2017 in a Walmart store, the attack by a lone gunman, Scott Ostrem, killed three people. He shot them near cash registers before fleeing the scene.

    Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood, 27 November 2015 

    The 2015 Colorado Springs shooting occurred on Halloween, with the killer, Noah Harpham, shooting three dead as he openly carried a firearm. Later, Harpham was killed in a shootout with four police officers.

    Aurora Shooting, 20 July 2012

    The attack that claimed 12 lives occurred on 20 July 2012. The perpetrator, James Holmes, opened fire during a midnight showing of the film "The Dark Knight Rises". Apart from the dozen of those dead, he wounded 70. The shooting is the second deadliest in the state after the Columbine massacre.

    YWAM and New Life Shootings, 9 December 2007

    The shooting at two church organizations in Arvada and Colorado Springs killed four people and injured five. The gunman, Matthew Murray, committed suicide, shooting himself in the head.

    Columbine High School Massacre, 20 April 1999 

    The Columbine shooting had two students storming into Columbine High School killing 12 students and one teacher. Both teenage murderers were killed.

    Related:

    Columbine Massacre: 20 Years Have Passed, Why Do School Shootings Continue?
    Live Updates: 10 People, Including Police Officer, Killed in Colorado Supermarket Shooting
    Video: Colorado Police Responding to Active Shooter Situation at King Soopers in Boulder
    Tags:
    Colorado, Boulder, Columbine High School shooting, Columbine High School, Columbine, shootings, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse