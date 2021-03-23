Detective Reportedly Demands Divorce After Wife Participates in 6 January Riot With Other Man

The deadly 6 January Capitol attack has resulted in an enormnous investigation. The FBI has been studying many videos from that day to identify participants and bring charges including obstruction of Congress proceedings, assaulting police officers and illegal carrying of weapons.

A Pennsylvania police detective applied for a divorce after he spotted his wife at the 6 January Capitol building storming with another man, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Policeman Michael Heinl asked his wife, Jennifer, to stay home in January and to not attend the protests. She ignored him and traveled to Washington and was identified wearing a “Trump 20″ jersey, in a number of videos, recorded in several restricted areas of the Capitol building, including the Rotunda and the Crypt.

The woman has been charged with several federal articles, including violent entry and disorderly conduct. She stood trial on Thursday and was released on a $10,000 bail. Heinl reportedly filed papers for divorce last month.

The man, with whom Heinl's wife participated in the riot, was arrested in January.

Throughout the country, over 400 people have been charged for crimes related to the Capitol storming, according to prosecutor Michael Sherwin, who has been heading the Justice Department investigation.

On 6 January, a pro-Trump rally at the White House turned into a riot as protesters, according to the FBI report, planned to break into the Capitol building amid the certification of Electoral College voting on that day.