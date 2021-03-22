Video: Colorado Police Responding to Active Shooter Situation at King Soopers in Boulder

Police has asked the public to avoid the area, while not immediately revealing any additional details about the incident.
CBS Denver reported that one man was escorted out of the King Soopers grocery store building by the police in handcuffs, wearing no shirt and his leg covered in blood. His involvement into the shooting is unclear.
According to local media reports, when the police officers arrived at the scene, the suspect began shooting at them. Initially, the officers were reportedly called to the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive after reports of a man shot in his vehicle.
#BREAKING: Shirtless man taken out of Boulder King Soopers in handcuffs and loaded into ambulance -- his involvement in the reported shooting is not clear.— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 22, 2021
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE on #CBSNDenver: https://t.co/PlRXKKVXcw pic.twitter.com/axF0U7LxYi
"ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route", Boulder Police tweeted.
ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021
A video allegedly filmed on site has been shared on social media, showing heavy police presence. Reports also say that several helicopters were spotted in the skies above the area.
Active shooter in table Mesa multiple done men steer clear of the area. All police in boulder county on site. #bouldershooting pic.twitter.com/lGGusnGXdk— Brook Aitken Cinematographer (@Brookaitken) March 22, 2021
#Breaking: This is a second medical helicopter landing in #Boulder to transport in what police are calling an "active shooter" incident at the King Soopers. Credit: CBSN Denver pic.twitter.com/bzfkNZXKas— Tak Landrock (@TakLandrock) March 22, 2021
It was not immediately clear whether there are any casualties.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)