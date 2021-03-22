Register
22:31 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NYPD officer arrested for apparent chokehold

    NYPD Cop Arrested Again, This Time for Allegedly Shooting at the Atlantic Ocean

    © Photo : YouTube / Associated Press
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082421463_0:-1:1399:786_1200x675_80_0_0_99740232e8d98631f817fb7ec46ebe2b.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103221082421014-nypd-cop-arrested-again-this-time-for-allegedly-shooting-at-the-atlantic-ocean/

    New York City Police Department (NYPD) Officer David Afanador was notably the first cop to be arrested under the state's 2020 anti-chokehold legislation after he was seen pinning a man to the ground. Afanador is due back in court on Wednesday for this separate case.

    Afanador, 39, was arrested by Long Beach, New York, authorities on Sunday morning, and later charged with criminal possession of a weapon and prohibited use of a weapon, the Associated Press reported Monday

    Police investigating the initial report of shots fired on Long Beach Boardwalk said the 39-year-old officer, who has not been permitted to carry a firearm since his 2020 chokehold arrest, was spotted carrying a loaded Beretta M9 - a 9mm, semi-automatic pistol - and three 15-round magazines.

    He and three other individuals were seen leaving Ocean Beach Park around 6:50 a.m. local time when they were stopped by authorities.

    Police believe the off-duty NYPD officer was firing shots into the Atlantic Ocean and, at one point, handed the firearm to 36-year-old Jennifer Sonnick. Both Sonnick and Afanador are Long Beach residents.  

    Afanador has also been cited for violating the beach's alcohol prohibition, as he was carrying a Truly hard seltzer at the time of his arrest, and suspended without pay by the NYPD. 

    The 39-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to strangulation and attempted aggravated strangulation charges in June 2020 after he was captured on video using a chokehold banned by the NYPD since the early 90s, and banned state-wide since June 12, 2020.

    "[A]n officer put his hand around a person’s neck, and that [officer] was dealt with swiftly and was suspended," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at the time. 

    However, Afanador's lawyer, Stephen Worth, has argued that his client was arrested "without a full and thorough investigation."  

    If convicted, the 16-year NYPD veteran faces up to seven years behind bars. 

    Be advised, the footage below may be disturbing to some audiences. 

    Afanador was previously acquitted in 2016 on charges related to the pistol-whipping of a New York teen. 

    According to the New York Daily News, the 39-year-old has been the subject of eight Civilian Complaint Review Board investigations (involving 18 charges) since joining the police force back in 2005. 

    Related:

    US Cop Sacked After Neo-Nazi Ideology, Racist Posts Uncovered on Fascist Website
    Protests Against Killer Cops Surge — & US Ramps Up New Cold War on China
    Video: US Cops Confiscate, Then Return PPE Dispensed to New York City Voters
    DC Cops Go All-Out as US Imperialist Attacks Abroad Intensify
    Video: Colorado Police Responding to Active Shooter Situation at King Soopers in Boulder
    Tags:
    New York City, NYC, Atlantic Ocean, NYPD, New York Police Department (NYPD)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse