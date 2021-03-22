McKinsey Consultants Pay $45Mln to Settle Opioid Marketing Probe - Nevada Attorney General

"Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company, to resolve investigations into the company’s role in Nevada’s opioid epidemic," the release said. "As a result of this settlement, Nevada will receive $45 million."
The state of Nevada's filings in court described how McKinsey advised opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma, for more than a decade, the release said.
"Nevada is a hardest-hit state by the opioid crisis and is owed a great deal of compensation and justice. I applaud McKinsey's decision to step forward to address the opioid crisis and the particular devastation it caused here in Nevada," Ford said in the release.
The complaint, filed with the settlement, alleges that McKinsey advised Purdue and other opioid manufacturers on how to maximize profits from its highly-addictive opioid products, including targeting high-volume prescribers and using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more opioids to more patients, the release said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)