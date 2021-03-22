Jen Psaki Points Finger at Air Force Stairs After Biden Stumble

US President Joe Biden made headlines on Friday after having trouble walking up the stairs to Air Force One before travelling to Atlanta. The incident sparked another round of debate on Biden's physical health.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki blamed "tricky" Air Force One stairs for Joe Biden's Friday Air Force One misfortune, and was reluctant to clarify whether the president was examined by a doctor after the incident.

During her Monday press briefing, Psaki insisted that POTUS 46 was "100% fine" after stumbling three times when climbing the stairs of the plane before his presidential trip to Atlanta.

"He's 100% fine, I don't know if you've been up those steps, they're a little tricky sometimes", the press secretary said, continuing after being asked whether he was examined by a doctor: "I'm not aware of that being required. There's, of course, a doctor who travels with the president, any president of the United States, but I'm not aware of it needing actual, extensive medical attention."

She outlined that there is a doctor who accompanies a president during trips and said she was trying to be "completely transparent".

U.S. President Joe Biden grabs onto the railing after he stumbled while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Atlanta, Georgia to promote the $1.9 trillion coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid package known as the American Rescue Plan, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 19, 2021.

Earlier, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield stated that the president was "just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him."

The little stair fiasco occurred when Biden, 78, was about to set off to Atlanta on Friday, 19 March. When walking up the stairs of Air Force One, he stumbled three times and at one point fell to his knees.

While he made it to the top of the stairs and proceeded inside the plane, the incident triggered concern about physical health of Biden, who is the oldest president in US history.