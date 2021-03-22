Register
19:29 GMT22 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

    Citing Soccer Mom Testimony, Feds Say Trump May Still Be ‘Culpable’ for Capitol Riot

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082394497_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_d404d972ca0141e65a3754c3e932843a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103221082420604-citing-soccer-mom-testimony-feds-say-trump-may-still-be-culpable-for-capitol-riot/

    Donald Trump narrowly survived conviction in his Senate impeachment trial last month, with Democrats falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to bar him from ever holding public office again over his alleged role in “inciting” the 6 January storming of the Capitol. Trump denies any wrongdoing.

    Investigators are continuing their probe into whether former President Donald Trump is personally responsible for the January riot at the Capitol, with lead federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin, head of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the unrest, saying Trump may very well be “culpable.”

    “Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach?...Based on what we have seen in the public record and what we see in public statements in court, we have plenty of people – we have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, ‘Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house,'” Sherwin said, speaking on CBS News’ 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

    “That moves the needle toward that direction. Maybe the president is culpable for these actions,” the prosecutor said, describing Trump as the “magnet” which “brought the people to DC on the 6th.”

    Sherwin also appeared to suggest that some of the testimony seems to point the other way. “You see in the public record, too, militia members saying, ‘You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He’s just all talk. We did what he wouldn’t do’,” he explained.

    The prosecutor confirmed that investigators are continuing to probe Trump’s personal role. “We have people looking at everything,” he stressed.

    January Tumult

    Trump held a ‘stop the steal’ rally outside the White House on 6 January, the day Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the November elections. Prior to the event, he spent weeks casting doubt on the outcome of the vote, accusing opponents of rigging things against him in key battleground states using a combination of mail-in vote dumps and voting machine fraud. On the day of the riots, he told supporters that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

    Democratic lawmakers took Trump’s comments as evidence of him instructing supporters to take over the Capitol building. However, the president’s defenders pointed to his tweets encouraging supporters to “stay peaceful” and “go home,” and media investigations also showed that protesters in front of the White House and the Capitol complex, which is over 2 km away, were not the same people.

    Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021
    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    Capitol Riot: How Insurgence USA Founder Got Pre-Trial Release While QAnon Shaman Stays Behind Bars
    The Justice Department has charged over 400 people over their alleged involvement in the Capitol siege, with the accused facing penalties of between five and twenty years imprisonment if convicted. The charges include assault of law enforcement officers, trespassing, disrupting Congress, theft, weapons offenses, making threats, and seditious conspiracy charges (i.e. attempting to overthrow the government).

    In his 60 Minutes' interview, Sherwin confirmed that he believes that "the facts do support" sedition charges against some of the suspects, and that such charges may be forthcoming on the basis of new evidence.

    Four Trump supporters and one police officer died in the 6 January unrest, and the images of the seat of US power in disarray shocked the world. The Capitol siege prompted Democratic lawmakers to impeach Trump in the House, with the president acquitted by the Senate in February, 57 of the legislative chamber’s members voting to convict him, and 43 voting to acquit – ten votes short of the 2/3 majority needed to convict under the Constitution.

    With Trump hinting that he might make another run for office in 2024, Democrats have done everything they can to try to prevent him from doing so. Along with the impeachment trial, some lawmakers have sought to bar Trump from politics by using the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which prohibits any person who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office. Trump’s staff have dismissed the “insurrection” allegations.

    Related:

    US Senator Slammed After Saying He'd Be More Concerned If Capitol Rioters Were BLM
    Activists With Picnic Blankets Protest Against Capitol Building's Razor Wire Topped Fence
    US Army Memo Reveals Leadership Opposed Deploying National Guard Ahead of Capitol Riot - Report
    Capitol Riot Charges Keep Coming
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Saturday, 20 March 2021. The eruption of the long-dormant volcano that sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley in Iceland is easing and shouldn't interfere with air travel, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said Saturday.
    Volcano Erupts in Iceland: Rivers of Lava Create Extraordinary Landscapes
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse