Trump Reveals What Kind of Letter He Wrote to Biden

Trump noted that, while he does wish for Biden to “do well,” that doesn't extend to the closure of the Keystone Pipeline, for example.

Former US President Donald Trump has announced that he actually wrote a letter to Joe Biden, the current POTUS, at the end of his term prior to departing the White House.

According to the New York Post, Biden hasn’t publicly released Trump’s letter, though he did describe it as "very generous."

In a podcast by Lisa Boothe, touted by the newspaper as a conservative pundit, Trump shed some light on the contents of his note.

"Basically I wish him luck and, you know, it was a couple of pages long and it was from the heart because I want to see him do well," he said. "Look, he’s there. It was a rigged election, an election that you know, I would never concede and by the way, Hillary Clinton said he should never concede. Hillary Clinton, the things she said were so horrible."

Trump also remarked that, while he does wish for Biden to "do well," that "doesn’t include closing up the Keystone Pipeline," for example.

During the podcast Trump slammed Biden’s policies related to the border between the US and Mexico, and also replied to Boothe’s question about if he believes the Bidens are “bought and paid for by China.”

"Yes, but beyond bought and paid for, this is not what he campaigned on," he said. "He never thought — this is more radical what he’s doing. And I don’t even think it’s him. I think it’s the cabal. This is more radical than anything that he campaigned on. But this is more radical than Bernie Sanders."

Wishing the current POTUS well, however, apparently did not deter Trump from skipping Biden’s inauguration ceremony on 20 January.