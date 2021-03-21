Register
16:38 GMT21 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Asylum seeking migrants from Central America await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

    Border Crisis: Who Wants to Flood the US With Migrants and Why?

    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082365231_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_a5e0ce1cc26b1cc88849aaede2f3de0c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103211082409981-border-crisis-who-wants-to-flood-the-us-with-migrants-and-why/

    The US is on course to encounter the highest number of people trying to cross its southwest border in the last 20 years, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged on 16 March, while the White House is still in denial about the border crisis.

    Earlier this week, DHS head Alejandro Mayorkas embarked on a trip to El Paso, Texas together with a bipartisan group of American lawmakers. The press was not allowed to cover the delegation's visit, however, having returned from the tour Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said that "it was stunning to see how many people, including unaccompanied children, unlawfully crossed the border." Citing border patrol agents, he said that a processing facility in Paso del Norte is dealing with a 150-200 percent increase in migrants.

    Democratic Party's 'Electoral Bonanza'

    In February 2021, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) caught 100,441 people trying to cross the southwest border, representing a 28 percent increase on January 2021.

    Republicans are blaming the influx on Joe Biden's loosened border policies and his promise to legalise about 11.3 million unauthorised migrants in the country. The latter measure has long been seen by the GOP as the Dems' attempt to beef up their electoral base. In 2013, Pew Research revealed that of the Latino immigrants who are eligible to vote, "many more identify as Democrats than as Republicans – 54 percent versus 11 percent," adding that Hispanics constitute three quarters of illegal immigrants in the US. Immigration reform could become an "electoral bonanza" for the Dems, Politico suggested in April 2013.

    ​"Many analyses have consistently shown that immigration has a negative impact on Republican votes as a whole, even though increases in immigration have often proven to be an important policy issue that increases GOP turnout," says American independent journalist Max Parry. "So there is no doubt that the Democrats know changing demographics from immigration are more likely to benefit them than the GOP."

    However, those who support a steady influx of migrants do not necessarily agree on the question of whether they should be legalised as citizens, according to the journalist.

    Farmers' Lobby: Seasonal Labour

    "For example, many powerful US business lobbies such as the agricultural industry and farm owners rely on exploiting cheap and illegal non-citizens for seasonal labour," he highlights. "The farmers lobby and agricultural groups have often blocked immigration bills that would require electronic verification systems that would prevent employers and businesses from being able to hire and exploit illegal immigrants who cannot unionise."

    According to CBS News, out of 11.3 million of illegals, eight million have jobs. Overall, undocumented immigrants make up to 5 percent of the US workforce: 53 percent of them are hired farmers; 15 percent are involved in construction; 9 percent work in production with the same percentage is employed in services; and 6 percent labour in transportation. The demand for unauthorised workers is growing steadily in many sectors, the news agency said.

    ​Explaining why American dairy farmers tend to hire illegal immigrants, the 2017 Cornell Farmworker Programme's research cited the lack of a visa programme for year-round workers on dairy farms and problems to find and keep reliable US citizens to do the jobs, because farm work is seen as physically demanding, dirty, dangerous, and socially denigrated. Besides filling jobs unwanted by citizens, the cheap labour of unauthorised workers keeps prices low.

    Big Business: Driving Wages Down

    For its part, big business traditionally uses mass immigration to drive wages down and to combat organised labour, which protects workers from unfair competition, notes Parry, adding that "this has become taboo to say, especially on the left."

    "There is no denying that large corporations both encourage and use illegal immigration to deliberately import a supply of low-wage workers they can exploit while undermining the power of organised labour to collectively bargain with employers. By keeping borders open and immigration unrestricted, the workforce can be replaced with cheap labour," he says.

    In April 2020, the New York Times bemoaned the fact that a surge in deportations under Donald Trump aggravated labour market shortages adding that 50-75 percent of all "crop hands" are undocumented migrants.

    However, CBS and NYT somehow failed to notice that undocumented workers are more vulnerable to exploitation and human rights abuse than US citizens. Illegal immigrants are "unlikely to raise grievances with their employers or the authorities" because they could lose their only source of income and be locked up or deported, according to the Ethical Trading Initiative, a UK-based independent body.

    Furthermore, "large-scale migration flows are too often exploited by 'bad actors' for profit – ranging from criminals who exploit trafficked people to employers who do not meet legal hiring practices," the Washington DC-based Migration Policy Institute (MPI) highlighted in a 2014 report, adding that consumers unknowingly also aid exploitation of illegals.

    Linda, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Linda, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, awakes at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021.
    Honduras and Vicious Cycle of US Interventionism
    "It has become almost cliche at this point for advocates of open borders and unrestricted immigration to deny there is any crisis at all on the US southern border. Why? Because to acknowledge there is a humanitarian crisis on the border would force US politicians, mainstream media, and naive advocates of open borders to have a conversation about the consequences of American foreign policy," says Parry.

    The journalist notes that the immigration debate is routinely limited by corporate media to questions of who is behind the migrant caravans or immigration laws. However, it is more important to ask how this crisis came about in the first place, he argues.

    ​How did Honduras become the source of perpetual migration? The answer is apparently the 2009 coup d'etat, which ousted the democratically-elected reformist President Manuel Zelaya, empowered by the Obama-Biden administration and Hillary Clinton's State Department, Parry says.

    "Fundamentally, the US foreign policy created the migrant crisis coming from countries like Honduras which has a long history of American interventions, including seven in the last century," the journalist notes. "In the early 1900s, the Central American country was known as a 'banana republic' controlled by the United Fruit Company and the US military was called in to put down several uprisings. It was later an outpost for training the Contras fighting the Sandinista government in Nicaragua during the Reagan administration. The crisis on the US-Mexico border is a direct result of our military interventions and that is a conversation that neither political party in Washington wants to have."

    Related:

    Border Crisis: Illegal Entries & Narco-Trafficking on the Rise as Biden Loosens Migrant Policies
    Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas, US Senators to Visit Border on Children Crisis
    Biden Reportedly Mulls Airlifting Migrants to Canadian Border in Scramble to Avert Looming Crisis
    Tags:
    Honduras, Latin America, illegal migrants, migrant workers, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), immigration, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse