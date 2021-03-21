Register
11:14 GMT21 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Honduran man seeking asylum in the United States wears a shirt that reads Biden please let us in as he stands among tents that line an entrance to the border crossing, Monday, 1 March 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico.

    Self-Serve Asylum: Border Patrol Reportedly Mulls Releasing Illegals Into US Without Court Date

    © AP Photo / Gregory Bull
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082374857_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_33ec0e1edcd9e8c3f5da60fdb8ae5dc7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103211082408601-self-serve-asylum-border-patrol-reportedly-mulls-releasing-illegals-into-us-without-court-date/

    Last week, after the release of data by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) showing that agents had encountered over 100,000 would-be migrants on the US-Mexico border and apprehended over 9,400 minors in February, senior Biden ally and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed Donald Trump for creating a “broken system at the border”.

    US officials are reportedly considering a plan under which illegal aliens who have crossed into the United States and who claim asylum would be allowed to remain in the country and leave custody without the setting of a formal asylum court date.

    Speaking to Fox News, a CBP source said that the proposed plan would be apply to the agency’s operations in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, one of the areas hardest hit by the recent spike in border crossing attempts by (one of its detention facilities recently reported being filled to more than 720 percent capacity).
    Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

    If approved, the “unprecedented” decision would make migrants themselves responsible for seeking an asylum hearing by making the relevant applications to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws outside border areas and for investigating, detaining and arresting illegal aliens.

    The CBP source said the key factor favouring the proposal is the grim situation at the border, which has reportedly “become so dire that [CBP] has no choice but to release people nearly immediately after apprehension because there is no space to hold people even to do necessary [Notice to Appear] paperwork,” which can take several hours per person or family. The NTP does not apply to unaccompanied minors, who are automatically taken in as attempts are made to unite them with any family members who may already be living in the US.

    The Biden administration has taken a number of steps to battle the recent surge in illegal immigration, which former president Trump and the Republicans have blamed on the Democratic president’s immigration-related executive orders. In addition to building new detention facilities for minors, the federal government has reportedly given a Texas-based nonprofit $86 million to book hotel rooms for migrant families, and even considered airlifting migrants to the border with Canada to take some of the pressure off the southern frontier. Biden has recently also begun urging migrants not to come, telling US media that the border was closed after several weeks of silence on the matter.

    Biden issued nearly a dozen immigration-related directives immediately after stepping into office, stepping back from his predecessor’s hardline anti-immigration positions, halting the construction of the Trump border wall, rescinding the travel ban, ending “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement,” “restoring” and expanding the asylum system, fortifying deportation safeguards for the children of illegal immigrants, and more.

    A U.S. Border Patrol Agent escorts two asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors from Central America as others take refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    US Border Control Has More Than 5,000 Unaccompanied Children Under Custody, Report Says
    As illegal immigration surged, senior Democratic officials have resorted to blaming Donald Trump for the border crisis, with House Speaker Pelosi recently alleging that Biden had “inherited a broken system at the border” and was “working to correct that in the children’s interest.”

    The former president has repeatedly attacked his successor’s border and immigration policies, accusing him of “eroding” the system he had put in place, warning that the situation was “going to get much worse,” and claiming that the White House would “destroy our country if they don’t do something about it”.

    This week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed that border patrol was “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years”.

    Related:

    'Biden Has This Under Control': Pelosi Defends Handling of Southern Border
    Biden Reportedly Mulls Airlifting Migrants to Canadian Border in Scramble to Avert Looming Crisis
    US Border Control Has More Than 5,000 Unaccompanied Children Under Custody, Report Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People participate in a peace vigil to honor victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City.
    Flowers and Placards: US Mourns Victims of Deadly Atlanta Shooting
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse