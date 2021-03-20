Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov Sets Off to Moscow for Consultations

Russia announced that it would be recalling its top diplomat to the US on Wednesday, hours after US President Joe Biden agreed with a journalist's characterization of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "killer" with "no soul." The ambassador was recalled to determine "what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the US."

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov left the Russian Embassy building in Washington, DC early Saturday afternoon, setting off for New York, where he will catch a Moscow-bound jet, a Sputnik correspondent has confirmed.

Antonov waved to journalists from his vehicle, and when asked about his mood, made a thumbs-up gesture. He did not provide any further comment. The diplomat is expected to arrive in Moscow on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, Antonov issued a short statement expressing his gratitude about letters received by the Embassy from American citizens who sought to apologize to Russia over Biden's remarks.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the citizens of the United States who have sent to the Embassy letters in support of the development of friendly relations between Russia and the United States. Many people expressed their disagreement and apologized for the ill-considered statements about the Russian Federation made recently from Washington," Antonov wrote.

The envoy added that he was "deeply touched by the caring and active position of ordinary Americans who understand that dialogue between our countries should be based on mutual respect and equality," and expressed hope that the White House would "heed the voices" of its constituents and "discontinue its course aimed at further devastation of the already excessively confrontational relations" between the two countries.

President Biden sparked a diplomatic incident with Moscow out of the blue on Wednesday after agreeing with an ABC News correspondent's characterization of Vladimir Putin as a "killer" and a person "with no soul."

