Shooting in Dallas Nightclub Reportedly Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured - Photo, Video

The incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. (6:30 GMT) as a result of a skirmish between two groups of people in the club.
One of the victims, a woman, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The five others remain in medical care in conditions varying from stable to critical, the police said.
I’m at Pryme Bar in northwest Dallas, the nightclub where 6 people were shot overnight, 1 fatally.— Kelli Smith (@KelliSmithNews) March 20, 2021
It’s a mess inside, with blood-stained clothes, alcohol and glass scattered around the club. It was a pretty crowded night when the shooting happened, one employee told me. pic.twitter.com/sdHKjJQHVu
