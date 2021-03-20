Suspected Drunk Driver Ploughs Into Crowd in Hollywood – Video

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Hollywood Boulevard mini market on March 19 after hitting and injuring five people, according to The Hill.
The crash victims were reportedly taken to hospital with at least four thought to be in a critical condition.
— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) March 20, 2021
The driver fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle, according to Los Angeles Police Department Captian Brian Wendling.
“He says that he fell asleep, he ran off the road going the wrong way and he hit a crowd of people,” the captain said, as quoted by the KTLA media outlet.
— Lisette Guzman (@lisetteg) March 19, 2021
After the incident the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
