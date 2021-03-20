Register
11:38 GMT20 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives for an event at his offices in New York, to speak about the return of spectators to performing arts and sporting events, including a limited amount of fans attending baseball games at the start of the season, New York, NY, 18 March 2021

    'Who Was Girl of the Week?' Cuomo's Current Aide Accuses Governor of Sexual Harassment

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082401457_0:10:3071:1738_1200x675_80_0_0_dfd2fe4f60ee42fa57d6722545fe2d65.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103201082401704-who-was-girl-of-the-week-cuomos-current-aide-accuses-governor-of-sexual-harassment/

    Multiple women have come forward to claim that they have been groped, touched inappropriately and verbally harassed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is also facing accusations of covering up COVID deaths at nursing homes. The NY State Assembly has launched an impeachment probe against Cuomo.

    A new woman, Alyssa McGrath, currently an employee at Andrew Cuomo’s office, claims she has been sexually harassed by the governor, who once commented in Italian, on how beautiful she was, kissed her on the forehead during a Christmas party, gazed down her blouse on one occasion and even called her and co-worker “mingle mamas".

    Speaking to the New York Times, McGrath, 33, said that there was a common knowledge around the governor’s office that he was playing favourites with female employees, supporting her account with emails and photo evidence:

    “We were told from the beginning that was a typical move of his,” the aide said. “Who was the girl of the week? Who was the girl of the month?”

    Unlike some other accusers, McGrath did not believe the governor was trying to make sexual contact with her but still sees his behaviour as sexual harassment.

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks with his daughter on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / ANGUS MORDANT
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks with his daughter on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021

    "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you're his friend," the woman shared with the magazine. "But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, 'I can't believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.'"

    McGrath doesn’t work for Cuomo directly but is rather occasionally pulled from the chamber of assistants for some urgent work in the governor’s office. The staffer says that she has been in constant interaction with another aide who anonymously accused Cuomo of groping her breast in the executive mansion last year.

    “She froze when he started doing that stuff to her,” McGrath said of her unidentified colleague.

    The governor then asked that woman not to share this incident with McGrath “specifically”, she claims.

    String of Accusers as Governor Denies Claims

    McGrath, along with another unidentified colleague, are the latest accusers to come forward alleging that they had inappropriate contact with the head of New York state in the past.

    The first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, formerly an economic development official under Cuomo, says her former boss has been harassing her “for years” with lewd comments and touching. Another one, former senior briefer Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo was asking her questions about her sex life and made her believe that he wanted to get intimate with her, while implying that he was lonely.

    Several other former staffers and his female encounters later spoke up about their own experiences with Cuomo, including ex-statehouse reporter Jessica Bakeman, who says the governor touched her inappropriately during a photoshoot.

    Cuomo, who is facing bipartisan calls from New York lawmakers to resign and ongoing impeachment probe into his behaviour, repeatedly denied claims that he has ever “touched anyone inappropriately”.

    During his 3 March press conference, the governor apologised for making women “feel uncomfortable” but stopped short of admitting sexual misconduct:

    “I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. And I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone, or hurt anyone, or cause anyone any pain,” the governor said.

    But McGrath believes that all the accusations raised against the governor actually hold ground, as she says it made her “really upset to hear him speak about this and completely deny all allegations”.

    "I have no doubt in my mind that all of these accusers are telling the truth,” the current employee says.

    © REUTERS / POOL
    FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus vaccination site at NYCHA housing complex in Brooklyn

    Cuomo’s lawyer Rita Glavin moved on Friday to dismiss McGrath’s allegations as “old-fashioned” moves from the governor’s side:

    “The governor has greeted men and women with hugs and a kiss on the cheek, forehead, or hand. Yes, he has posed for photographs with his arm around them. Yes, he uses Italian phrases like ‘ciao bella’.”

    “None of this is remarkable, although it may be old-fashioned. He has made clear that he has never made inappropriate advances or inappropriately touched anyone,” the lawyer concluded.

    Apart from the impeachment probe, Cuomo is facing a sexual harassment investigation overseen by the office of New York state Attorney General Letitia James and a separate review into the alleged misreporting of a large number of deaths from COVID-19 that had occurred in nursing homes across the state last year.

    Tags:
    impeachment, investigation, sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse