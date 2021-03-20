COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort to Partially Close, Quarantine Workers

Sections of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, have been "partially closed" and a number of the resort's employees have been quarantined "out of an abundance of caution," the Associated Press reported Friday evening.
An email issued to staffers detailed that the Mar-a-Lago's dining room and beach club will temporarily suspend operations, but banquet and event services remain open for business.
The email emphasized the club underwent "all appropriate measures," which includes "sanitizing affected areas."
"The health and safety of our members and staff is our highest priority," the issuance read.
The club's receptionist has since confirmed the partial closures.
The former US president, former First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, moved to Palm Beach after leaving the White House (and recovering from their public COVID-19 diagnoses in October 2020).
Trump was previously reported to be mulling a number of book interviews that would potentially take place at Mar-a-Lago. It's unclear if the Friday closures will impact the venue of any potential book interviews.
