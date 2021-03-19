Biden Says Probe of Atlanta Shootings 'Ongoing,' Decries Rise in Attacks on Asian Americans

Biden and Harris met with leaders of the Asian American community in Georgia on Friday and denounced the Atlanta-area shootings that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including six Asian women.
After meeting with officials, Biden stated in a televised address that the American public needs to speak out against hate and violence, especially as the US has documented a surge in hate crimes against the Asian American community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hate and violence often hide in plain sight and are so often met with silence. That’s been true throughout history,” Biden told viewers. “But that has to change because our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit. We have to speak out. We have to act.”
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
