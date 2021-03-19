Video: Joe Biden Falls on Air Force One's Steps

US President Joe Biden was spotted stumbling twice before falling to his knees while walking up the steps to board the presidential aircraft.
The video of the incident, which emerged on social media, shows him swiftly recovering and completing his ascent.
After reaching the top of the stairs, the POTUS then turned around to give a salute before entering Air Force One.
VIDEO: BIDEN FALLS TO HIS KNEES.— Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) March 19, 2021
The state of America. pic.twitter.com/ByZMEbsK4k
A number of social media users have mocked Biden for his double trip.
And he does that better than everything else 🤔— Dog Face Pony Solider (@lickdeezbooman) March 19, 2021
Well maybe he should stop trying to make himself look like he’s so agile and spry. He’s a joke.— tracilyn21 (@tracilynne621) March 19, 2021
Are you sure that is Air Force One?— Lily Hankins (@LiliHankins) March 19, 2021
He does not deserve Air Force One, that’s why he stumbles and falls over and over.
