Register
15:46 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Putin and Jong-Un are our newest figures in our wax museum!

    Wax Statue of Trump Removed From Texas Museum After Getting Punched in the Face Repeatedly

    © Photo : ripleyssanantonio/instagram
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082393811_0:3:1200:678_1200x675_80_0_0_4bf5540efb2df7e4d920837bfd7b25a0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103191082394112-wax-statue-of-trump-removed-from-texas-museum-after-getting-punched-in-the-face-repeatedly/

    Wax likenesses of the former US president have appeared in the news repeatedly in recent months, with wax museums in the US and abroad often putting the statues in humiliating poses, dressing them up in humourous ways, or using them as a political punching bag.

    Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas was forced to put its statue of former President Donald Trump in storage due to repeated vandalism by museum visitors, local media has reported.

    The statue is said to have sustained scratches on its face, as well as deep imprints from fists.

    Clay Stewart, a regional manager from the company that runs the museum, said the attraction has “always had trouble” with its presidential section, “because no matter what president it was – Bush, Obama or Trump – they’ve all had people beat them.”

    The executive said that it was not immediately apparent when the damaged Trump wax figure would be repaired and put back on display, speculating that it probably won’t happen until the museum gets a likeness of President Joe Biden. A Biden statue is already being worked on at Ripley Entertainment’s headquarters in Orlando, the executive confirmed.

    Trump isn’t the first effigy of a president to be attacked. Former President Barack Obama required ear replacements at least six times, while former President George W. Bush was damaged bad enough to have its nose punched in. Stewart pointed out that the wax Obama saw a downturn in attacks after the real-life Obama left the White House. “He has not been beaten as much since he left office,” he explained.

    According to Stewart, attacks on Trump ticked upwards as the 2020 presidential campaign intensified last summer, with efforts to shield the president by moving him to the lobby, where he could be obseved and protected by ticket attendants, proving unsuccessful.

    The San Antonio Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks isn’t exactly known for its high-quality wax sculptures, with reviews on tripadvisor.com boasting a rating of just 3/5 stars due to the figures often only “vaguely resembling” their real life likenesses, with some said to be “shockingly, tragically bad.”

    Trump’s mothballed statue is in good company, Stewart says, with the wax figure stored alongside former president George Washington, comedian W.C. Fields, and over two dozen others.

    The attacks on Trump in San Antonio appear to be an exception, rather than a rule, in the Republican-dominated state. The Trump effigy at the Louis Tussaud’s Palace of Wax in Grand Prairie, Texas has not suffered a single attack, and is actually said to serve as a major draw for visitors.

    President Donald Trump arrives at the White House after golfing Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Video: London’s Madame Tussauds Museum Redresses Trump Wax Figure in ‘His Favourite’ Golfing Outfit
    A third Trump presidential lookalike by Ripley Entertainment is situated at the Louis Tussaud was museum in Niagara Falls, Canada. That museum remains closed due to coronavirus restrictions. Another, in New York City, has recently been featured at the museum’s Big Apple location sporting a protective face mask to remind visitors about Covid rules.

    Late last year, a Madame Tussauds in Berlin attracted controversy after putting their statue of Trump in a garbage can. Also last year, the Trump wax figure in Berlin was redressed from a formal suit and tie to a ridiculous-looking golf outfit to “reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe.”

    The 2020 election has left Americans deeply divided, with many Republicans continuing to believe that the vote was “stolen” from Trump, while supporters of President Biden have characterized some Trump supporters as “domestic terrorists.”

    Related:

    Beijing Reportedly Hopes to Sway US During Alaska Summit to Reverse Trump-Era Policies Against China
    No Sooner Is Trump Out Of Office, Ford Is Switching US$900 Mln Investment From Ohio To Mexico
    Trump to Sit for a Dozen Book Interviews in Coming Weeks, Report Says
    'Empty Suit With Teleprompter': Trump Jr. Doubts Biden Up to Challenge as Putin Invites Him for Chat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse