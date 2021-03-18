US President Joe Biden Delivers Address on Nationwide COVID Vaccination Progress

Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, where President Joe Biden is giving an update on the vaccination progress in the country after a briefing by his coronavirus response team.
On Monday, Biden announced that the US was on track to reach the goal of providing 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots to US citizens, ahead of the schedule to bring vaccines to Americans in the first 100 days in the office.
Last week, Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan, which provides a one-time $1,400 check for eligible Americans, specifically to individuals that make less than $75,000 a year and married couples that make less than $150,000 a year.
