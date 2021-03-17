Armed Man Arrested Near US Vice President's Residence - Reports

Around 12:12 p.m., DC police arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. US Secret Service agents reportedly arrested a man at that address.
The man had a rifle and a large capacity clip, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.
The suspect was identified as Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio, Texas. He is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, the report said.
NEW: police report says Murray had AR-15, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines. pic.twitter.com/zaS7CisT1Z— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 17, 2021
According to a police source quoted by FOX 5, the man told Secret Service agents that he wanted to talk to the president.
Reporter Lindsay Watts also tweeted a criminal intelligence bulletin that said Murray suffered from "paranoid dellusions" and thought the government was after him. According to the bulletin, he was medically dischagred from the Army in 2014 due to "schizophrenia", as he had worked as a drone operator.
BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory.— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 17, 2021
BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem”https://t.co/YsHImTIjMs @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bbb2dUd85P
Murray also recently complained about not receiving care from Veteran's Affairs and failing to take prescribed medicine. Media reports said that prior to the arrest, he informed his mother that he was in Washington, DC, to "take care of his problem."
