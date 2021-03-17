Register
22:17 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hands informational pamphlets to essential and public-facing workers arriving to receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at one of FEMA's Community Vaccination Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 2, 2021.

    DHS Head Mayorkas Criticized Over Refusing to Call Situation at Southern Border 'Crisis'

    © REUTERS / HANNAH BEIER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082375232_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_38d38208b383b8c52f83adc66cc3581b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103171082373961-dhs-head-mayorkas-criticized-over-refusing-to-call-situation-at-southern-border-crisis/

    The US is currently facing a huge migrant crisis at the southern border as more than 100,000 migrants crossed the border from Mexico into the country in February alone, an increase that critics blame on Biden's decision to undo much of the previous administration's border security measures.

    Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas refused to use the word "crisis" during a congressional hearing on Wednesday to describe the surge in illegal would-be immigrants through the US border with Mexico.

    When asked by Republican Representative John Katko of New York whether it "would be fair" to call the migrant surge at the border a crisis, given the circumstances, Mayorkas refused to use such a term, saying that semantics were unimportant to him.

    "I'm not spending any time on the language that we use. I am spending time on operational response to the situation at the border," he said.

    Despite this, Mayorkas earlier characterized the number of migrants arriving at the border as "overwhelming" in an email to his department employees, where he also announced the launch of the Volunteer Force to assist Customs and Border Protection officials. He also referred to the "historic and unprecedented challenges at the border" in a written statement for the House.

    Republican Congressman Michael McCaul of Texas confronted the DHS chief on his word choice in describing the situation at the border, noting that the message by the administration of "we're not saying don't come, we're just saying don't come now" is "not a message of deterrence."

    The lawmaker also pointed out that Mayorkas himself said that the nation will encounter more people at the border than in the past 20 years.

    "You may call that only a challenge, but I call that a crisis," he said.

    President Joe Biden congratulates NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mars 2020 Perseverance team for successfully landing on Mars during a virtual call in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, March 4, 2021
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    No 'Crisis'? White House Says Biden Still Not Planning Any Trips to Southern Border
    "I will share with you how I define a crisis. A crisis is when a nation is willing to rip a nine-year-old child out of the hands of his or her parent and separate that family to deter future migration," Mayorkas replied, apparently hinting at the policies of the previous administration. "That to me is a humanitarian crisis."

    At the same, the DHS chief did use the word "crisis" in his prepared speech when referring to the current climate situation. The latter, according to him, places national security in jeopardy, as "[e]xtreme weather events and other impacts of the climate crisis that threaten lives and livelihoods."

    As the influx of refugees has emerged at the southern border, Mayorkas said that the administration is taking action to cope with the growing number of unaccompanied migrant children.

    Migrant children are arriving at the southern border at rates faster than they can be processed and transferred to sponsor homes and to the custody of the Health and Human Services Department, causing a lack of space to accommodate them at the time of processing their personal data. Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows that 9,457 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended at the southern US border in February, which is a substantial increase from the 5,858 unaccompanied migrant children apprehended in January.
    A U.S. Border Patrol agent processes asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors as family units sit on the sideline after about 70 migrants crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    A U.S. Border Patrol agent processes asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors as family units sit on the sideline after about 70 migrants crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021.

    On Wednesday, the HHS issued a statement saying it will utilize a convention center in Dallas, Texas, to hold asylum-seeking migrant children, to hold up to 3,000 migrant children, according to the media. 

    Republicans have blamed the situation on drastic changes in immigration policy made during Biden's first weeks in office, particularly the reversal of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which required asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico while their immigration court proceedings are processed in the United States.

    The United States has seen an influx of unaccompanied migrant children apprehended at the US-Mexico border since October.

    Meanwhile, the administration has reduced the number of arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), while lobbying for an immigration bill that would extend legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants.

    The White House says that its policies are driven by a desire to treat migrants with dignity.

    Biden has consistently criticized the former Trump administration, especially the so-called "zero-tolerance policy" for immigration offenses that required prosecution of all illegal entry referrals at the southwest border - including misdemeanors - regardless of whether the migrant adult was with a family unit.

    Related:

    Journalist on Biden's Border Policy: Illegal Immigration Contributes to Vaccine Scarcity in US
    Number of COVID-Infected Migrants Rises in Texas as Mexico Border Camp Reportedly Shut Down
    FEMA to Provide Aid at US Border to Help Care For Minor Migrants
    White House Refuses to Call Situation at Southern Border ‘Crisis’ as Illegal Entry Attempts Top 100k
    US Senate Republicans Seek Auditor Ruling on Legality of Biden Border Wall Halt
    Tags:
    Migrant, migrants, crisis, US border, border, Alejandro Mayorkas, US Congress, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse