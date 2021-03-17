Register
14:34 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image taken from video from the Office of the N.Y. Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.

    Cuomo Administration Reportedly Attempted to Undermine Credibility of One of His Accusers

    © AP Photo / Office of the NY Governor
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082258113_0:0:1916:1078_1200x675_80_0_0_eee27d4d4fb68016b86209cd905699c1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103171082371229-cuomo-administration-reportedly-attempted-to-undermine-credibility-of-one-of-his-accusers/

    At least seven women have so far accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual improprieties, with the claims ranging from groping and unwanted kiss attempts to flagrant propositioning. The politician, who is currently the subject of two separate probes, has denied any wrongdoing.

    Andrew Cuomo's team circulated a letter suggesting his first accuser, Lindsey Boylan's claims were politically motivated, The New York Times reported.

    The document allegedly disclosed colleagues' complaints levelled at her, and even attempted to link her to ex-President Donald Trump. It suggested that Ms Boylan's campaign adviser represented a political adversary of the Democratic governor's, and that Ms Boylan was "supported by lawyers and financial backers of Donald Trump: an active opponent of the governor".

    "Weaponising a claim of sexual harassment for personal political gain or to achieve notoriety cannot be tolerated", the letter concluded. "False claims demean the veracity of credible claims", the document proceeded.

    It is not specified how many people were sent the letter, reportedly penned with Cuomo's involvement, and requested to sign it, but at least two former officials, who didn't diclose their names, opted not to put their names on it.

    The letter reviewed by the NYT was never released, as Boylan, a Democrat who is running to lead a Manhattan borough, didn't immediately press ahead with her accusations, allowing them to simmer until February.

    At the time, officials were reportedly already aware of another accuser, Charlotte Bennett, an executive assistant who had allegedly complained to two senior officials in the governor's office that he had harassed her, asking her intimate questions like whether she was monogamous and whether she bedded older men.

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state and city's preparedness for the spread of coronavirus at a news conference, Monday, March 2, 2020 in New York.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    NYC Mayor Blasts Cuomo for Being ‘Literally in Way of Us Saving Lives’ as Governor Refuses to Resign

    The woman went public with her claims in a sit-down with the NYT last month, dropping she "understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me" and adding that this made her feel "horribly uncomfortable and scared".

    Days earlier, Boylan had posted an essay on Medium, elaborating on her previously made allegations in black and white. She claimed the governor would repeatedly try to come in direct body contact with her, touch her arms, legs and lower back, and that he once suggested "playing strip poker" together.

    Several other accusers have since come forward, claiming Cuomo made unwelcome sexual advances, like groping and attempts to kiss them.

    The long-serving governor, who has faced a severe backlash over the claims, has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded with the state's residents to await the outcome of two independent investigations.

    Joe Biden, for his part, addressed the issue saying the governor should resign if the accusers' claims are confirmed as true. Cuomo, 63, vowed last week not to bow to political pressure from prominent US officials and step down over the allegations, as he has been called to do.

    Kat Sullivan
    An electronic billboard calling for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's impeachment

    Two Separate Probes

    One of the two investigations into the Cuomo case is being led by state Attorney General Letitia James, and the other by the State Assembly. While Mr Cuomo eventually admitted that some of his actions or remarks may have been misinterpreted, he vehemently dismissed Ms Boylan's claims as lies when they were first made:

    "I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has", Mr Cuomo said on 14 December. "But it's just not true".

    Work Accounts Made Public

    Despite the aforementioned letter not having been published, shortly after Ms Boylan first accused Cuomo, a few media outlets reported on her personnel records released by the Cuomo team.

    Protestors gather outside the New York State Capitol, following allegations that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / ANGUS MORDANT
    Protestors gather outside the New York State Capitol, following allegations that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021

    They provided unflattering and discrediting accounts of Ms Boylan's activities as a boss, results in the workplace, and recommended disciplinary action against her.

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Biden Breaks Silence on New York Governor Cuomo’s Possible Resignation

    For supporters of the disgraced governor the accounts were realistic, painting a picture of a disgruntled employee looking for revenge.

    For instance, Beth Garvey, Mr Cuomo's acting counsel, defended the release of Ms Boylan's records, telling the NYT that, with certain exceptions, "it is within a government entity's discretion to share redacted employment records, including in instances when members of the media ask for such public information and when it is for the purpose of correcting inaccurate or misleading statements".

    However, lawyers involved in sexual harassment court cases insist employees' work as such is irrelevant to the matter – whether or not they can come forward with allegations of sexual impropriety against their colleagues.

    Related:

    Biden Breaks Silence on New York Governor Cuomo’s Possible Resignation
    NYC Mayor Blasts Cuomo for Being ‘Literally in Way of Us Saving Lives’ as Governor Refuses to Resign
    Half of New York Voters Don’t Want Cuomo to Immediately Resign, Poll Finds
    Tags:
    allegations, harassment, sexual abuse, New York, Andrew Cuomo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse