Biden Claims Putin Will 'Pay a Price' for Alleged Election Interference

President Joe Biden has pledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon face repercussions for allegedly directing efforts to meddle in the 2020 US presidential election.
“He will pay a price. You'll see shortly”, Biden told ABC News when asked what the consequences would be.
The remarks came after the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Wednesday that US intelligence accusations against Russia of alleged election meddling are groundless.
"The document prepared by the US intelligence community is yet another set of groundless accusations against our country of interfering in American internal political processes. The conclusions of the report on the conduct by Russia of influence operations in America are confirmed solely by the confidence of the intelligence services in their correctness. No facts or concrete evidence of such claims is provided”, the embassy said on its Facebook page.
The Russian diplomats stressed that with these allegations, the US is trying to shift the responsibility for the internal political destabilisation onto foreign actors.
"Blaming external actors for destabilisation of the situation inside the country - such attitude of the [US] administration is unlikely to correspond to equal and mutually respectful expert dialogue we have proposed to find solutions to the most urgent issues”, the embassy underlined, adding that "Washington's actions do not contribute to the normalisation of bilateral relations”.
