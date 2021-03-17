At Least Seven Killed, Two Injured in Separate Spa Shootings in US State of Georgia - Reports

At least seven people were killed as a result of the shooting that took place on Tuesday at three different spas in northwest Georgia, with two people injured, police said.
The gunman remains at large, and the sheriff's office has released photographs and urged anyone with information to call the emergency services. The motive behind the shooting is unclear. The suspect was wearing a red and black hoodie and driving a black Hyundai SUV, according to the sheriff's office.
Local media report, citing police officials, that four victims were female and appear to be of Asian descent.
The police are investigating all three killings, but they have not reportedly concluded if they were connected in any way.
The Cherokee Sheriff's Office also urged residents to avoid using Bells Ferry Road and Highway 92 due to the ongoing investigation.
Avoid BellsFerry Road and Highway 92 if possible. Investigating a shooting in that area. pic.twitter.com/0AiyV33HSO— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) March 16, 2021
According to local media, the first incident occurred in Cherokee County, when an unknown person entered the spa and opened fire. The police later received calls for gunfire at nearby Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, and at around 5 pm, Cherokee County sheriff's deputies arrived at the businesses and discovered several shooting victims.
Atlanta crime scenes: Piedmont near Cheshire Bridge. Three people shot/killed at Gold Spa, one person shot/killed across street at Aromatherapy Spa. Dancer at nearby club heard gunfire, everyone locked down inside, frightened. ATL attack was after Cherokee Co attack. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/ytU3T0TPbR— Jon Shirek (@JonShirek) March 17, 2021
Cherokee County is located approximately 40 miles north of Atlanta, while Acworth is about 30 miles northwest of the state's capital city's downtown.
