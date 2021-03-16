US Intel Releases Report Claiming Russia Tried to Undermine Biden in 2020 Election

The report is a declassified version of one presented to US President Donald Trump and legislative leaders on January 7, 2021, by the National Intelligence Council, an analysis and advisory body to the Director of National Intelligence.
According to the report, the NIC has assessed that "Russian President Putin authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the US."
The report further notes that "unlike in 2016, we did not see persistent Russian cyber efforts to gain access to election infrastructure," and also notes that "we have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspects of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results."
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
