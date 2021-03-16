Register
17:13 GMT16 March 2021
    President Joe Biden congratulates NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Mars 2020 Perseverance team for successfully landing on Mars during a virtual call in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, Thursday, March 4, 2021

    No 'Crisis'? White House Says Biden Still Not Planning Any Trips to Southern Border

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/05/1082268573_0:206:3072:1934_1200x675_80_0_0_a5bb81dec469abfb2932a39fffb73113.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103161082360632-no-crisis-white-house-says-biden-still-not-planning-any-trips-to-southern-border/

    The Biden administration also continues to refrain from calling the situation at the US border with Mexico, which has been facing an unusually high influx of illegal migrants, a "crisis".

    US President Joe Biden is not planning any visits to the southern border amid the developing situation, which has already been labelled as a "border crisis" by some journalists in the White House press pool. Responding to a question from a journalist, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki unveiled that the president has no upcoming trips at all.

    "I don't have any trips to preview for you at this point in time. If we do, we will certainly preview them", Psaki said.

    At the same time, the spokeswoman assured that the administration "certainly" has a "handle" on the situation at the border.

    Psaki earlier dismissed attempts by the media to call the situation at the border with Mexico, where migrant detention centres are overcrowded and the Border Patrol is stretched thin, a "crisis". Instead, the spokeswoman assured that the president is monitoring the events and had sent several administration officials to the border to assess the situation. These officials are supposed to brief the president on the issue once they finish their assessment.

    Biden Under Fire From Both Sides of the Aisle

    Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that it had detained around 100,000 illegal migrants at the US-Texas border in February alone. At the current rate, the US is set to detain more migrants in 2021 than at any point during the last 20 years, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed earlier today. The situation has already drawn criticism towards Biden from both the Republicans and the Democrats.

    GOP members of Congress and state politicians are confident that the unfolding "crisis" at the border is a direct result of the Democratic POTUS' decision to make a 180-degree turn from Donald Trump's immigration policy. Biden repealed many of Trump's executive orders regarding immigration and issued a directive that would simplify the process for illegal immigrants to receive citizenship.

    U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to visit a clinic administering coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to U.S. veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Biden Faces Criticism Over Looming 'Immigration Crisis', Overcrowded Detention Centres for Minors

    The Democrats deny the existence of such a causal link and even blame Trump's hardline immigration policies for the current situation at the US-Mexico border. However, some Dems are not happy with Biden either, specifically the progressive wing of the party. They criticise the failure of the administration to handle the situation involving detention centres for underage illegal migrants, which are already overcrowded. In addition, several House Democrats have condemned the president's apparent refusal to give a new chance to get a green card to those who were turned down under Trump's administration, specifically under the "diversity visas" programme.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
