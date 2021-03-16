Kim Kardashian Dubs Past Year 'Challenging' Weeks After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

Rapper and one-time presidential candidate Kanye West and his better half, influencer and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, filed for a divorce in late February after seven years of marriage, putting a full stop to a plethora of rumours over their shattered romance and possible reasons for that.

Speaking in a recent episode of "Good Morning Vogue" Kim Kardashian has confessed how difficult this past year has been, given the still raging coronavirus pandemic and her recent much chewed-over break-up with husband Kanye West.

Dwelling on how things are eventually getting back to normal after pandemic numbers started at long last to show a downward trend, the model and socialite speculated on the lessons the year has taught many: "I think this year has been challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things and that is a huge — I think [that's the] awakening that some people had".

She went on to add that irrespective of the lows she at all times tries to see things in a positive light:

"Even though it has been such a challenging year, it's a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful".

During the sit-down, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who is expected to voice new revelations in the final episode of the hit reality show, due to be aired on Thursday, didn't touch upon her split from West.

Nor was she openly asked to comment on the sensitive matter. The 40-year-old model filed for divorce from West, 43, in February, seven years after the couple tied the knot in 2014.

They have four children together: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, but their relationship allegedly started to worsen after West's reported nervous breakdown some time ago, in the midst of his ill-fated 2020 presidential campaign.

A Page Six exclusive report from last week has it that the couple is no longer on speaking terms, despite the question about the custody of their kids being up in the air, with Kardashian reportedly discussing matters through West's security team.