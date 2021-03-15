Register
19:51 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border walk alongside a highway in Chiquimula, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

    What Goes Around, Comes Around: Dems, Biden on the Defensive Amid Lawsuits Over Immigration Policies

    © AP Photo / Sandra Sebastian
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081794843_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ace3a06c903e67cb9148843dc3206662.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103151082350330-what-goes-around-comes-around-dems-biden-on-the-defensive-amid-lawsuits-over-immigration-policies/

    Donald Trump's immigration policy had also faced strong opposition in several states, where Democratic attorneys general tried to repeal its provisions via legal action. Most of the time, however, their attempts proved futile. Will lawsuits filed by Republican AGs against the Biden administration face the same fate?

    The Democrats have tasted their own medicine in recent months, as several state attorney generals filed an array of lawsuits against Joe Biden's administration over its executive orders related to immigration policies. The tactic, previously employed by Democrat attorney generals in several states at the beginning of Trump's presidency, has already yielded its first results – a suit, filed by Texas AG Ken Paxton, resulted in a temporary suspension of Biden's order that had banned the deportation of illegal migrants for 100 days.

    The Democrat president argued the ban was needed to conduct a review of the country's immigration policy, but a federal judge ruled to suspend it nonetheless after the Texas AG argued the executive order might cause "immediate and irreparable harm" to the state.

    Texas' lawsuit is not the only legal challenge that Biden's immigration policy faces at the moment. Florida's AG, Ashley Moody, also filed a lawsuit against Biden's executive orders, calling them a risk to "Floridians' public safety".

    © REUTERS / JORGE DUENES
    Migrants protest at the Mexico-U.S. San Ysidro point of entry in Tijuana

    The Arizona AG along with dozens of GOP counterparts from other states are also mounting a legal attack on another executive order by Biden, which effectively eliminated the "public charge" rule introduced under President Donald Trump. They insist that the rule, which requires green card applicants to not be dependent financially on the government's welfare programmes, would save over $1 billion of taxpayers' money if it remains in place.

    "I think the one thing that is becoming crystal clear with the Biden administration is that they are going all in on 'open borders'. It is troublesome. And I think that in the long run this is gonna hurt America", Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

    The Republican AGs are now waging a legal battle with Biden's decision in several federal appeals courts in a bid to deliver the issue at hand to the US Supreme Court, currently dominated by judges appointed by Republican presidents.

    Roots of Immigration Policy Standoff and Its Prospects

    The flip-flop nature of the US immigration policy in the last decade stems from the inability of the two main political forces, the GOP and the Democrats, to find common ground in this sphere. The two parties have so far failed to reach a compromise and pass a comprehensive reform of the immigration laws.

    Instead, incoming presidents have changed immigration policy on a whim using the prerogative of executive orders. This was the way Donald Trump fulfilled most of his electoral promises in the sphere of immigration. His first orders, including travel bans, faced opposition in numerous states dominated by the Democrats. The state AGs fought Trump's bans and tough immigration policies in courts, but with little success. Legal analysts, cited by The Hill media outlet, claim that it is a common legal practice for the US courts to uphold immigration-related orders of the US presidents, considering it their exclusive purview.

    Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    Biden Will Reportedly Rely Heavily on Executive Orders to Reverse Many of Trump's Policies

    This practice apparently helped Trump keep most of his immigration policies in place throughout his term. However, the very same practice might thwart the attempts of the Republican AGs to contest Biden's executive orders, which had overturned or repealed many of Trump's immigration initiatives, such as the border wall. Following the introduction of the new policies under Biden, the US southern border saw a major influx of immigrants, which reportedly overwhelmed the US Customs and Border Protection capabilities and stretched thin US Border Patrol forces. Despite that, Biden's administration has so far refused to call the situation a "border crisis", while admitting that the border situation is challenging.

    Related:

    ‘Reckless Violation of Federal Law': States Launch Legal Suit as Biden Drops Trump Immigration Rule
    Journalist on Biden's Border Policy: Illegal Immigration Contributes to Vaccine Scarcity in US
    Illegal Child Migrant Numbers Spike as Biden Rescinds Trump Immigration Policy, Refugee Agency Says
    Biden's Immigration Policy May Result in 'National Security Crisis', Says Senator Lindsey Graham
    Biden Faces Criticism Over Looming 'Immigration Crisis', Overcrowded Detention Centres for Minors
    Tags:
    lawsuit, executive order, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, immigration, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse